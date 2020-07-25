Honor 8X update brings June 2020 security patch

Huawei’s sub-brand has started rolling out a new software update for its Honor 8X smartphone in India. The update brings in the latest July 2020 security patch to the device. Apart from security fixes, the update doesn’t bring any additional features or stability improvements. Also Read - Honor 9A, Honor 9S to launch in India alongside MagicBook laptop on July 31

The Honor 8X update bumps up the software build version number to EMUI 10.0.0.215 and is about 109MB in OTA firmware size. However, the EMUI version and size may vary depending on the region, HuaweiCentral reports. The update just includes security enhancements with the latest Android security patch. Also Read - Honor MagicBook 15 laptop to launch in India on July 31: Expected price, features and more

The July 2020 security update fixes a host of security bugs in the device. One of the exploits could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass the operating system protections. Honor patch notes additionally mention fixes for 5 critical and 9 high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build. However, no medium and low CVE levels bugs were found. Also Read - Honor launches ViewPad 6, ViewPad X6 Android tablets

Honor is rolling out the new update via OTA in a staged manner. So, it could take a while to reach all Honor 8X devices gradually. Users should get a notification for installing the firmware. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Honor 8X specifications

The Honor 8X smartphone made its debut two years ago. It flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Honor 8X has a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC and Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It packs a 3,750 mAh battery with a fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone also supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.