Honor 9 Lite software update rolls out with December 2019 security patch

The Honor 9 Lite latest update fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component.

  • Published: January 8, 2020 7:10 PM IST
honor 9 lite back

Huawei sub-brand Honor has started rolling out a new software update for the Honor 9 Lite users. The new update brings the month-old December 2019 security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, besides, does not mention any newly included features.

Related Stories


The Honor 9 Lite December 2019 Android security update carries the EMUI software version 9.1.0.153 and is about 209MB in size. Although the EMUI version and size may vary depending on the region, HuaweiCentral reports. The update is still based on Android 9.0 Pie build with no word on the release of Android 10 OS.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it should take a while before reaching all Honor 9 Lite devices globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare -> Update -> Check for updates.

This patch primarily fixes 3 critical, 24 high and, 1 medium level of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) exploits. This flaw can allow a remote attacker using a special file to execute arbitrary code within the Media framework component of a privileged process.

Honor 9 Lite features, specifications

Honor 9 Lite smartphone made its debut back in January 2018. The smartphone flaunts a 5.65-inch IPS LCD screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2160 pixels) resolution. The Honor 9 Lite is available in three color options to choose from including, Glacier Grey, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue.

The Honor 9 Lite features a HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage options. The device packs a 3,000mAh battery and Hybrid Dual SIM support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4,2, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, with a 2-megapixel depth sensor camera. On the front, the device also has a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel selfie camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Honor 9 Lite

Honor 9 Lite

2.4

10999

Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0
HiSilicon Kirin 659 Octa Core 2.36GHz Processor
13MP + 2MP dual camera with Bokeh Effect

