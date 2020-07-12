Honor 9 Lite update rolls out with June 2020 security patch

Chinese smartphone maker, Honor, is rolling out a new software update for the Honor 9 Lite smartphone. It brings the month-old June 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update also mentions adding several new features, including Huawei Assistant and Smart Charge. Also Read - Honor MagicBook laptop to launch with AMD Ryzen 4000 processor on July 16

The Honor 9 Lite June 2020 Android security update carries the software build version EMUI 9.1.0.173 and is about 381 MB in size. It is currently available for users based in India. However, it could be available to other regions soon, HuaweiCentral reports. The update is still based on Android 9.0 Pie OS and is unlikely to receive the latest OS upgrade as it’s a budget segment smartphone. Also Read - Honor X10 MAX gets first software update with several new features and June security patch

As per the changelog, the Honor 9 Lite new update adds Huawei Assistant to the smartphone’s home screen. It provides smart reminders, personalized news, and other content relevant to users. The update also brings the Smart Charge mode and Smart Battery Capacity feature. Also Read - Honor MagicWatch 2 new update adds 85 new workout modes and more

The June 2020 security patch further fixes a host of security vulnerabilities on the device. Honor patch notes additionally mention fixes for 2 critical and 12 high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build. However, no medium and low CVE levels were found.

Honor is rolling out the update in a staged manner. Therefore, it may take a while before reaching all Honor 9 Lite devices gradually. Users will receive a notification to install the firmware. Alternately, the update can also be manually checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Honor 9 Lite features, specifications

The Honor 9 Lite smartphone flaunts a 5.65-inch IPS LCD screen. The panel operates at Full HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) resolution and has an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 13-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The handset features a HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC with Mali-T830 MP2 GPU.

