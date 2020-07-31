comscore Honor 9A, Honor 9S, MagicBook 15 laptop India launch today
The Honor India launch event will kick off at 2:00PM, and will be streamed live via the company's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

  Published: July 31, 2020 10:55 AM IST
Honor launch

The Honor 9A, Honor 9S, and Honor MagicBook 15 laptop will launch in India today. The Honor launch event will kick off at 2:00PM, and will be streamed live via the company’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The new Honor phones and laptop will likely be available via Amazon and Flipkart. Read on to know more about these devices. Also Read - Honor 9S gets listed on Flipkart ahead of July 31 India launch

Honor 9A: Specs and Price (expected)

The Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable storage. There is a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The smartphone was launched with a price label of RUB 10,990 (around Rs 11,350). Also Read - Top 5 phones to launch soon: Realme V5, Samsung Galaxy M31s and more

Honor 9S: Specs and Price (expected)

The 9S is the most affordable of the pack here and is priced at RUB 6,990 (around Rs 7,220). It comes with a 5.45-inch display offering HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. There is a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It also runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10 and packs a 3,020mAh battery. Also Read - Honor 9A, Honor 9S to launch in India alongside MagicBook laptop on July 31

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

Honor MagicBook 15: Specs

The Honor MagicBook 15 was recently unveiled in China. This laptop flaunts a 15.6-inch screen, weighs 1.53kg, and is 16.9mm thick. The laptop is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPU with AMD Radeon graphics and up to 16GB DDR4 RAM. It is being sold in 256GB or 512GB PCIe SSD storage options. The Ryzen 5 CPU model with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at RMB 4,199 (roughly Rs 45,000). The MagicBook 15 runs on the latest Windows 10 operating system and comes with a 42Wh battery. It has two full-sized USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port for charging. Like Huawei’s premium MateBook lineup, the MagicBook 15’s webcam is hidden behind the function key on the top row of the keyboard. There is also an HDMI port and the power button doubles as a fingerprint reader.

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 9A, Honor 9S और Honor MagicBook 15 आज होंगे भारत में लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Oppo Reno 4 Pro आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट को लाइव

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन आज पहली बार फ्लिपकार्ट पर इन धमाकेदार ऑफर्स के साथ आएगा सेल पर

Infinix Smart 4 Plus की सेल आज Flipkart पर, सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदें 6000mAh बैटरी फोन

Realme Narzo 10A की सेल आज Flipkart पर, 5000mAh बैटरी, 4 कैमरा वाले फोन को इस कीमत में खरीदें

