Honor 9A and Honor 9S going for a sale on August 13 and 14 respectively

Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to have its two smartphones, the Honor 9A and Honor 9S go for sale again soon. The Honor 9A will go for its second sale on August 13 while the Honor 9S goes for sale on August 14. The Honor 9A, second sale on Amazon India will start from August 13 2PM onwards. While the Honor 9S will be available on Flipkart from August 14 12PM onwards. Also Read - Honor 20 update brings June 2020 security patch

Honor recently launched the Honor 9A and 9S smartphones with the Honor MagicBook 15 laptop. Both the 9S and 9A were launched with Honor’s Magic UI 3.1 on top of Android 10. The phones also feature Huawei’s new AppGallery. Both devices went on sale recently and sold out in a jiffy. Also Read - Honor MagicBook 15, 9A and 9S smartphones sold out in first sale

Honor 9A specifications

Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. There is also a waterdrop notch for the front camera. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable storage along with a dedicated MicroSD card slot supporting upto 512GB. There is a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel super-wide-angle + 2-megapixel depth camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The phone is available in phantom blue and midnight black variants.

Honor 9S specifications

The Honor 9S comes with a 5.45-inch display offering HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. There is a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage along with a dedicated MicroSD card slot supporting upto 512GB. It also runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10 and packs a 3,020mAh battery. There is a TUV Rheinland certified Eye Comfort mode, that reduces eye strain. The phone is available in blue and black color variants.