comscore Honor 9A and Honor 9S going for a sale on August 13 and 14 respectively
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 9A and Honor 9S going for a sale on August 13 and 14 respectively
News

Honor 9A and Honor 9S going for a sale on August 13 and 14 respectively

News

The Honor  9A will go for its second sale on August 13 while the Honor 9S goes for sale on August 14.

  • Published: August 11, 2020 5:38 PM IST
Honor 9A 9S

Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to have its two smartphones, the Honor 9A and Honor 9S go for sale again soon. The Honor  9A will go for its second sale on August 13 while the Honor 9S goes for sale on August 14. The Honor 9A, second sale on Amazon India will start from August 13 2PM onwards. While the Honor 9S will be available on Flipkart from August 14 12PM onwards. Also Read - Honor 20 update brings June 2020 security patch

Honor recently launched the Honor 9A and 9S smartphones with the Honor MagicBook 15 laptop. Both the 9S and 9A were launched with Honor’s Magic UI 3.1 on top of Android 10. The phones also feature Huawei’s new AppGallery. Both devices went on sale recently and sold out in a jiffy. Also Read - Honor MagicBook 15, 9A and 9S smartphones sold out in first sale

Honor 9A specifications

Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. There is also a waterdrop notch for the front camera. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable storage along with a dedicated MicroSD card slot supporting upto 512GB. There is a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel super-wide-angle + 2-megapixel depth camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The phone is available in phantom blue and midnight black variants.

Honor MagicBook 15, 9A and 9S smartphones sold out in first sale

Also Read

Honor MagicBook 15, 9A and 9S smartphones sold out in first sale

Honor 9S specifications

The Honor 9S comes with a 5.45-inch display offering HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. There is a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage along with a dedicated MicroSD card slot supporting upto 512GB. It also runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10 and packs a 3,020mAh battery. There is a TUV Rheinland certified Eye Comfort mode, that reduces eye strain. The phone is available in blue and black color variants.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 11, 2020 5:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Honor 9A and Honor 9S going for a sale on August 13 and 14 respectively
News
Honor 9A and Honor 9S going for a sale on August 13 and 14 respectively
How to check accidentally cleared notifications on Android phones

How To

How to check accidentally cleared notifications on Android phones

Google introduces People Cards feature in India

News

Google introduces People Cards feature in India

Disney+ Hotstar finally adds 4K streaming for supported TVs

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar finally adds 4K streaming for supported TVs

Unknown Realme smartphone bags FCC certification

News

Unknown Realme smartphone bags FCC certification

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 8.3 design and camera revealed in new video, could be available soon

Honor 9A and Honor 9S going for a sale on August 13 and 14 respectively

Google introduces People Cards feature in India

Unknown Realme smartphone bags FCC certification

Vivo Y1s launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 9A and Honor 9S going for a sale on August 13 and 14 respectively

News

Honor 9A and Honor 9S going for a sale on August 13 and 14 respectively
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India

Top Products

Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India
List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000

Top Products

List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000
Honor 20 update brings June 2020 security patch

News

Honor 20 update brings June 2020 security patch

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo का सस्ता फोन Vivo Y1s लॉन्च, 2 कैमरा, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC फोन की जानें कीमत

Realme के 2 नए स्मार्टफोन मॉडल नंबर RMX2151 और RMX2176 के साथ स्पॉट, बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरा!

OnePlus ने HydrogenOS 11 को नए फीचर्स के साथ पेश किया, OxygenOS 11 में मिलेंगे ये फीचर्स!

Airtel अपने यूजर्स को फ्री दे रही है 1GB हाई स्पीड डाटा और अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग, जानें ऑफर

Batman-Arkham Series: Studio Rocksteady ने अनाउंस किया नया Suicide Squad गेम, 22 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review
How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

News

Nokia 8.3 design and camera revealed in new video, could be available soon
News
Nokia 8.3 design and camera revealed in new video, could be available soon
Honor 9A and Honor 9S going for a sale on August 13 and 14 respectively

News

Honor 9A and Honor 9S going for a sale on August 13 and 14 respectively
Google introduces People Cards feature in India

News

Google introduces People Cards feature in India
Unknown Realme smartphone bags FCC certification

News

Unknown Realme smartphone bags FCC certification
Vivo Y1s launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

News

Vivo Y1s launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers