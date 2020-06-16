comscore Honor 9A global launch confirmed for June 23: Expected price, specs
Honor 9A global launch confirmed for June 23: Check expected price, specifications, features

Honor 9A is rumored to feature a 6.3-inch screen, which will operate at HD+ resolution.

  Published: June 16, 2020 2:27 PM IST

Huawei’s sub-brand has finally revealed the official launch date of its upcoming Honor 9A smartphone. The affordable Honor 9A was suppose to launch in March, but the plan maybe got delayed dues to lockdown. Now, Honor has announced that the Honor 9A global launch will take place on June 23. The online unveiling (live stream) will take place at 5:30PM IST on June 23. Also Read - Honor 30 Pro and 30 Pro+ update rolls out with May 2020 security patch

As per previous reports, the Honor 9A could launch with a price tag of RMB 899 (approximately Rs 10,000). It is expected to come in three colors including Dark Night Black, Green Jasper and Blue Water Emerald. Here’s what we know so far. Also Read - Honor Play 4 Pro comes with a digital thermometer as temperature checks become new normal

Honor 9A Also Read - Honor 8S 2020 entry-level smartphone launched: Check price, specifications and features

Honor 9A leaked specifications, price

The Honor 9A is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch screen, which will operate at HD+ resolution. It will offer an 88.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The leaked image suggests that the handset will feature a waterdrop-style notched display. It is likely to sport side bezels and a thick-sized chin.

At the back of the phone, there could be a dual-camera setup, which might be arranged in a rectangular module. The company has also placed a fingerprint scanner at the backside of the device. The device is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, which will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will reportedly ship with Magic UI 3.0.1 based Android 10 OS out of the box.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The Honor 9A could feature a 5,000mAh battery, similar to Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 5. The company claims that users will get up to 3 days of battery life with this smartphone. As for the cameras, there is an 8-megapixel camera for capturing selfies and videos. At the back, there could be a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.

In terms of connectivity, the handset is likely to support dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a micro USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

  Published Date: June 16, 2020 2:27 PM IST

