Honor is all set to launch two new phones in India and a laptop as well. The company has confirmed that the Honor 9A and Honor 9S will be launched in India alongside the MagicBook laptop on July 31. The company is saying that the Honor 9A is a pocket-friendly smartphone and will offer a great battery life. It is also claiming that the upcoming Honor 9S is a good upgrade for those looking for an entry-level phone. Also Read - Honor MagicBook 15 laptop to launch in India on July 31: Expected price, features and more

The company has confirmed the budget phones will ship with its latest AppGallery. The smartphones will run Magic UI 3.1, which is based on Android 10. The brand is promising that the new Honor devices are “equipped with an aesthetically pleasing UX design, user-friendly features, and other powerful specs.” The Honor 9A will go on sale via the Amazon India website, whereas Honor 9S will be sold via Flipkart. Apart from the phones, the company will also launch the Honor MagicBook laptop on July 31 in India. The handsets are already available in international markets, so we know the possible price and specs of these units. Also Read - Honor launches ViewPad 6, ViewPad X6 Android tablets

Honor 9A: Specs and Price (expected)

The Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB of RAM and 64GB expandable storage. There is a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The smartphone was launched with a price label of RUB 10,990 (around Rs 11,350). Also Read - Honor 20i update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Honor 9S: Specs and Price (expected)

Honor 9S is the most affordable of the pack here and is priced at RUB 6,990 (around Rs 7,220). It comes with a 5.45-inch display offering HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. There is a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It also runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10 and packs a 3,020mAh battery.