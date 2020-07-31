Honor today launched the Honor 9A and Honor 9S smartphones in India. The phones were announced in an online event alongside the Honor MagicBook 15 laptop in the country. The Honor 9A and 9S will be compact entry-level smartphones that will feature great battery life. Also Read - Honor 9A, Honor 9S, MagicBook 15 laptop India launch today: Expected price, specs

Both the 9S and 9A were launched with Honor’s Magic UI 3.1 on top of Android 10. The phones will also feature Huawei’s new AppGallery. The Honor 9A will go on sale via the Amazon India website, whereas Honor 9S will be sold via Flipkart. Also Read - Honor 9S gets listed on Flipkart ahead of July 31 India launch

Honor 9A specifications

The Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. There is also a waterdrop notch for the front camera. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable storage along with a dedicated MicroSD card slot supporting upto 512GB. There is a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel super-wide-angle + 2-megapixel depth camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The phone is available in phantom blue and midnight black variants. Also Read - Honor 9X series gets July 2020 security patch update

Honor 9S specifications

The Honor 9S comes with a 5.45-inch display offering HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. There is a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage along with a dedicated MicroSD card slot supporting upto 512GB. It also runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10 and packs a 3,020mAh battery. There is a TUV Rheinland certified Eye Comfort mode, that reduces eye strain. The phone is available in blue and black color variants.

Pricing and availability

The Honor 9A will be priced at Rs 9,999 and will be available at an inaugural price of Rs 8,999. Meanwhile, the Honor 9S will be priced in India at Rs 6,499, but will be available at a special inaugural price of Rs 5,999 on Flipkart. Both phones will be available starting August 6 on their respective eConmerce websites.

Honor MagicBook 15

Honor also launched the MagicBook 15 laptop in India today. This laptop flaunts a 15.6-inch screen, weighs 1.53kg, and is 16.9mm thick. The laptop is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPU with AMD Radeon graphics and up to 16GB DDR4 RAM. It is being sold in 256GB or 512GB PCIe SSD storage options. The MagicBook 15 runs on the latest Windows 10 operating system and comes with a 42Wh battery. It has two full-sized USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port for charging. Like Huawei’s premium MateBook lineup, the MagicBook 15’s webcam is hidden behind the function key on the top row of the keyboard. There is also an HDMI port and the power button doubles as a fingerprint reader.