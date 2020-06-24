The Honor 9A has been launched in Europe, and its price starts from Rs 12,840. For the same price, the company will be offering a 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Buyers can get it via Hihonor, Amazon, and other retailers from July. Additionally, pre-orders for the Honor 9A will start from July 1. In China, the Honor 9A was launched with a price label of RMB 10,990 (around Rs 11,350).

It is currently unknown whether the company will also be launching the Honor 9A in India. The top features of the phone are a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. It even offers a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor at the back. Read on to know more about it.

Specifications, features

The Honor 9A smartphone has been launched with a 5,000mAh battery. The company claims that the device will offer up to 33 hours of 4G calls, and up to 35 hours of video playback. It is said to deliver up to 37 hours of FM radio playback. It weighs about 185g and features a sleek design. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera set-up, comprising of a 13-megapixel lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth assistant.

The device is equipped with a 6.30-inch dew-drop full view display. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. It supports 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The latest Honor phone ships with Android 10 out of the box. The Honor 9A comes with Huawei App Gallery, instead of Google Play Store. It runs Magic UI 3.1 and will be available in black, blue, and green colors.