Honor 9A smartphone set to launch today | BGR India
Honor 9A smartphone set to launch today

The phone will be making its global debut has part of the Honor VIP Day launch event on Tuesday.

  Published: June 23, 2020 5:13 PM IST
Honor is set to launch another smartphone this week. The company is hosting launch of Honor 9A on 23 June, and the live stream of the event starts from 5:30PM. You can watch the live telecast of the product over here: Also Read - Honor 9N update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Also Read - Honor 30 Pro and 30 Pro+ update rolls out with May 2020 security patch

The phone be part of the VIP Day launch event. Honor 9A is shaping up to be an entry-level device with 6.3-inch IPS LCD display. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor, with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. This will be the only variant of the Honor 9A as per reports. Also Read - Honor Play 4 Pro comes with a digital thermometer as temperature checks become new normal

Like most Huawei/Honor phones nowadays, the 9A will come with Android 10 version but without access to Google services. This means apps like YouTube, Google Maps and Gmail will not be compatible with this device. Moving forward, the phone will pack three rear cameras, and a single front camera sensor. And the phone will be loaded with a 5,000mAh battery that promises over one day’s life. The 9A will be making its global debut and one can expect the phone to launch in India in the coming months.

Honor 9N software update

Honor has started rolling out a new software update for its 9N users globally. The latest update brings the June 2020 Android security patch to the device along with several security bug fixes for known issues. The company recently released the same update for the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 as well.

The Honor 9N June 2020 Android security update carries the software Build version EMUI 9.1.0.147 (C675E2R1P9), and its OTA firmware size is about 197 MB. However, the build version and size may vary depending on the region. The new software update still runs the former Android 9 Pie OS-based on the company’s EMUI 9.1 custom skin.

  Published Date: June 23, 2020 5:13 PM IST

