Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM: Check offers, price

Honor’s latest smartphone with 5,000mAh battery, the Honor 9A, will once again go on sale today on Amazon India. The Honor 9A will be made available in phantom blue and midnight black color variants. The Chinese company recently launched two new Honor 9 series smartphones – the Honor 9A and Honor 9S. These were announced in an online event alongside the Honor MagicBook 15 laptop in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today on Amazon India at 12PM: Price, offers

While the Honor 9S is company’s entry-level smartphone, the 9A is up in the league of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 at a price point of Rs 9,999. The phone packs 5,000mAh battery and more for a sub-10K phone. Both the 9S and 9A are launched with Honor’s Magic UI 3.1 on top of Android 10. The phones also feature Huawei’s new AppGallery. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

Honor 9A specifications

The Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Full View Display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. There is also a waterdrop notch for the front camera. The display has has a TUV Rheinland-certified eye care mode and 20:9 aspect ratio. Also Read - Honor 9A and Honor 9S going for a sale on August 13 and 14 respectively

Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable storage. The phone also supports a dedicated MicroSD card slot (supporting upto 512GB). There is a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel super-wide-angle + 2-megapixel depth camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

Connectivity options on this phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS and FM radio. It uses Micro-USB port for charging and you get a 3.5mm headphone jack.