comscore Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM: Check offers, price
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM: Check offers, price
News

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM: Check offers, price

News

The Honor 9A will be made available in phantom blue and midnight black color variants.

  • Published: August 13, 2020 9:56 AM IST
honor-9a

Honor’s latest smartphone with 5,000mAh battery, the Honor 9A, will once again go on sale today on Amazon India. The Honor 9A will be made available in phantom blue and midnight black color variants. The Chinese company recently launched two new Honor 9 series smartphones – the Honor 9A and Honor 9S. These were announced in an online event alongside the Honor MagicBook 15 laptop in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today on Amazon India at 12PM: Price, offers

While the Honor 9S is company’s entry-level smartphone, the 9A is up in the league of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 at a price point of Rs 9,999. The phone packs 5,000mAh battery and more for a sub-10K phone. Both the 9S and 9A are launched with Honor’s Magic UI 3.1 on top of Android 10. The phones also feature Huawei’s new AppGallery. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

Honor 9A specifications

The Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Full View Display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. There is also a waterdrop notch for the front camera. The display has has a TUV Rheinland-certified eye care mode and 20:9 aspect ratio. Also Read - Honor 9A and Honor 9S going for a sale on August 13 and 14 respectively

Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable storage. The phone also supports a dedicated MicroSD card slot (supporting upto 512GB). There is a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel super-wide-angle + 2-megapixel depth camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

Connectivity options on this phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS and FM radio. It uses Micro-USB port for charging and you get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 13, 2020 9:56 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Honor 9

Honor 9

5
Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1
HiSilicon’s premium Kirin 960 Octa-Core Processor
dual camera 12 MP + 20 MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11999

MIUI 11, based on Android 10
MTK Helio G85
48MP AI quad camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera + 2MP Macro camera + 2MP depth camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme 6i sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specs
News
Realme 6i sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specs
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite goes on sale today via Flipkart

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite goes on sale today via Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today on Amazon India at 12PM: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today on Amazon India at 12PM: Price, offers

Riversong Wave S fitness band launched in India for Rs 2,299

Wearables

Riversong Wave S fitness band launched in India for Rs 2,299

Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10

News

Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10

Most Popular

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM

Realme 6i sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specs

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite goes on sale today via Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today on Amazon India at 12PM: Price, offers

Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM

News

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today on Amazon India at 12PM: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today on Amazon India at 12PM: Price, offers
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India

Top Products

Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India
Best Quad Camera Phone under 30000

Top Products

Best Quad Camera Phone under 30000

हिंदी समाचार

Honor के बजट स्मार्टफोन 9A की सेल आज, कल खरीद सकेंगे Honor 9S, जानें मिलने वाले ऑफर्स

Motorola G8 Power Lite की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 4GB रैम+64GB स्टोरेज, 5000mAh बैटरी फोन की जानें कीमत

Nokia 5.3 के साथ 2 और सस्ते फोन इस महीने भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, चाइनीज कंपनियों को मिलेगी चुनौती

Samsung Galaxy M31s First Impressions: पावरफुल बैटरी और कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

Mivi M80 DuoPods मेक इन इंडिया ट्रू वायरलेस ईयरबड्स 2999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Features

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game
Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review

News

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM
News
Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM
Realme 6i sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specs

News

Realme 6i sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specs
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite goes on sale today via Flipkart

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite goes on sale today via Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today on Amazon India at 12PM: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today on Amazon India at 12PM: Price, offers
Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10

News

Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers