comscore Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price
News

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

News

While the Honor 9S is company's entry-level smartphone, the Honor 9A is up in the league of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 at a price point of Rs 9,999.

  • Published: August 6, 2020 10:30 AM IST
HONOR 9A

Just last week, Honor launched three new devices in India. The Chinese company launched two new Honor 9 series smartphones – the Honor 9A and Honor 9S. These were announced in an online event alongside the Honor MagicBook 15 laptop in the country. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s to go on sale today on Amazon India and Samsung store: Price in India, offers and specifications

While the Honor 9S is company’s entry-level smartphone, the 9A is up in the league of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 at a price point of Rs 9,999. The phone packs 5,00mAh battery and more for a sub-10K phone. Both the 9S and 9A are launched with Honor’s Magic UI 3.1 on top of Android 10. The phones will also feature Huawei’s new AppGallery. Also Read - OnePlus Nord open sale from today midnight: Price, offers, specifications and more

The Honor 9A will be made available in phantom blue and midnight black color variants. It will go on sale via the Amazon India website today at 11:00AM, whereas Honor 9S will be sold via Flipkart today at 12:00PM. Also Read - Amazfit PowerBuds TWS to launch on Amazon India for Rs 6,999: Check sale details

Honor 9A specifications

The Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Full View Display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. There is also a waterdrop notch for the front camera. The display has has a TUV Rheinland-certified eye care mode and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable storage. The phone also supports a dedicated MicroSD card slot (supporting upto 512GB). There is a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel super-wide-angle + 2-megapixel depth camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

Connectivity options on this phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS and FM radio. It uses Micro-USB port for charging and you get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 6, 2020 10:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart
News
Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers

News

OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers

Asus ROG Phone 3 sale via Flipkart; check details

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 sale via Flipkart; check details

Most Popular

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31s sale today on Amazon India and Samsung store

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s sale today on Amazon India and Samsung store
Reasons to buy HONOR 9A & HONOR 9S: The Ultimate Budget Smartphones

Brand Solution

Reasons to buy HONOR 9A & HONOR 9S: The Ultimate Budget Smartphones
OnePlus Nord open sale from today midnight: Price, offers, specifications and more

News

OnePlus Nord open sale from today midnight: Price, offers, specifications and more
HONOR MagicBook 15: Is it the best all-rounder laptop under Rs 50K?

Brand Solution

HONOR MagicBook 15: Is it the best all-rounder laptop under Rs 50K?
Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India

Top Products

Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India

हिंदी समाचार

Asus ROG Phone 3 फोन 12GB रैम के साथ Flipkart पर सेल के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन आज आएगा सेल पर, बॉयर्स को ऐसे मिलेगा दस प्रतिशत का डिस्काउंट

Poco M2 Pro की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी को 1399X में खरीदें

Infinix Hot 9 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी और 5 कैमरा सेंसर के साथ आएगा सेल पर, जानें ऑफर्स

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max की सेल आज Amazon, Mi.com पर

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price
News
Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price
Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers
Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart
OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers

News

OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers