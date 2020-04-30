comscore Honor 9C, 9A and 9S goes official in Russia | BGR India
Honor 9C, 9A and 9S goes official: Check price, specifications and sale date

With the Honor 9C, 9A and 9S smartphones, Honor is expanding its budget smartphone lineup.

  • Published: April 30, 2020 2:27 PM IST
Honor 9 Series main

Honor is expanding the Honor 9 family with the launch of three new devices. The e-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has launched the Honor 9C, Honor 9A and Honor 9S in China. All the three models are aimed at budget conscious consumers. They offer modest specifications, big battery and attractive price tag. Here is everything you need to know about these devices. Also Read - Huawei and Honor's official AppGallery marketplace teams up with Hungama for content streaming

Honor 9C: Specs and Price

The Honor 9C is the most expensive product in this new lineup from the company. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS display supporting a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. There is a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner for an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It shares the specifications sheet with Honor Play 4T. There is a Kirin 710A chipset under the hood, 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage and support for expandable storage via microSD card slot. Also Read - Honor 9X Lite with 6.5-inch display, 48-megapixel rear camera launched

For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10 but lacks Google Mobile Services. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,000mAh battery. It is now available for pre-order in blue and black colors. Priced at RUB 12,900 (around Rs 13,300), it will go on sale from May 4. Also Read - Honor Magic Watch 2 new updates bring Spo2 and Female Cycle Tracking features in India

Honor 9A: Specs and Price

The Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB of RAM and 64GB expandable storage. There is a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The smartphone is priced at RUB 10,990 (around Rs 11,350) and is available for pre-order in black, blue and green colors.

Honor 9S: Specs and Price

Honor 9S is the most affordable of the pack here and is priced at RUB 6,990 (around Rs 7,220). It comes with a 5.45-inch display offering HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. There is a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It also runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10 and packs a 3,020mAh battery. Available in black, red or blue colors, the sale begins on May 4.

  Published Date: April 30, 2020 2:27 PM IST

