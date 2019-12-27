comscore Honor 9N, Honor Play update rolling out: Features and more | BGR India
Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

The Honor 9N and Honor Play smartphones have started receiving the December 2019 security patch update.

  Published: December 27, 2019 5:37 PM IST
Huawei is rolling out a new update for two Honor phones. These include the Honor 9N and Honor Play. Both devices are receiving the latest Android security patch for December. The new update is currently available in select markets, including India. Here’s everything you need to know about the Honor 9N and Honor Play update.

Honor 9N, Honor Play update details

The Honor 9N Android update brings with it the latest December 2019 security patch. The update comes with EMUI software version 9.1.0.131(C675E15R1P4) and is about 217MB in size, PiunikaWeb reports. The Honor Play, on the other hand, also gets the latest December 2019 security patch. The Honor Play update comes with EMUI software version 9.1.0.358(C636E2R1P12) and is about 279.40 MB in size.

Both device updates are still based on Android 9.0 Pie with no word on the release of Android 10 OS. The update is rolling out in stages. So, just like every other OTA update, you will see a prompt to download the update automatically via a push notification. Or users can manually check the update by going to HiCare -> Update -> Check for updates.

This patch essentially fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw can allow a remote attacker using a special file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Thankfully, Honor changelog says that the issue has been fixed.

Honor 9X India launch plans

In the meanwhile, a recent report claims that Honor is planning to launch the Honor 9X in India. The launch is likely to place next month. The company will also launch its latest Honor Magic Watch 2 wearable in India.

To recap, the Honor 9X comes with a 6.59-inch display with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio display. The device has Huawei’s in-house Kirin 810 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage.

The device features a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup comprises of a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Apart from these, the Honor 9X also packs a 4,000mAh battery and ships with Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1.1 software.

