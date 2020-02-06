Honor 9N update brings January 2020 security patch

Honor is rolling out a new software update for the Honor 9N smartphone for the Indian users. The latest update brings in the month-old January 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, besides, does not mention any newly included features.

The latest Honor 9N update bumps up the EMUI software build version to 9.1.0.134 and is about 201MB in size. However, the EMUI build and size may vary depending on the region. The new update is still based on the old Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device.

Watch: Honor 9X Review

The January 2020 security patch primarily fixes a local malicious application in the device. This flaw could have bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device. Honor patch notes additionally mention fixes for two critical and 16 high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build, HuaweiCentral reports.

The OTA update is rolling out in a phased manner, so it should take a while before reaching all Honor 9N units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare -> Update -> Check for updates.

Honor 9N features, specifications

The Honor 9N made its debut back in July 2018. The smartphone flaunts a 5.84-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Honor 9N has a Hisilicon Kirin 659 SoC and Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. It packs a 3,000mAh battery with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline