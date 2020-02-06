comscore Honor 9N update brings January 2020 security patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 9N update rolling out with January 2020 security patch in India
News

Honor 9N update rolling out with January 2020 security patch in India

News

The new Honor 9N update is still based on the old Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device.

  • Published: February 6, 2020 4:07 PM IST
honor 9n main 2

Image credit - Rehan Hooda

Honor is rolling out a new software update for the Honor 9N smartphone for the Indian users. The latest update brings in the month-old January 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, besides, does not mention any newly included features.

Related Stories


The latest Honor 9N update bumps up the EMUI software build version to 9.1.0.134 and is about 201MB in size. However, the EMUI build and size may vary depending on the region. The new update is still based on the old Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device.

Watch: Honor 9X Review

The January 2020 security patch primarily fixes a local malicious application in the device. This flaw could have bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device. Honor patch notes additionally mention fixes for two critical and 16 high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build, HuaweiCentral reports.

The OTA update is rolling out in a phased manner, so it should take a while before reaching all Honor 9N units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare -> Update -> Check for updates.

Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

Also Read

Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

Honor 9N features, specifications

The Honor 9N made its debut back in July 2018. The smartphone flaunts a 5.84-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Honor 9N has a Hisilicon Kirin 659 SoC and Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. It packs a 3,000mAh battery with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 6, 2020 4:07 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Honor 9N

Honor 9N

9999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Kirin 659 SoC Octa-Core CPU
Dual 13MP + 2MP sensor, LED Flash

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020
Top Products
Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020
Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out

News

Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out

Upcoming Smartphones in February 2020

Top Products

Upcoming Smartphones in February 2020

Honor 9N update brings January 2020 security patch

News

Honor 9N update brings January 2020 security patch

Microsoft Xbox Series X mysterious port may have been identified

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X mysterious port may have been identified

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out

Honor 9N update brings January 2020 security patch

WiFi Dabba to offer 1GB data at Re 1 at up to 1Gbps speed

Flipkart shuts down Jabong, redirects users to Myntra website

Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 9N update brings January 2020 security patch

News

Honor 9N update brings January 2020 security patch
Honor Play 3 EMUI 9.1 update rolls out to users

News

Honor Play 3 EMUI 9.1 update rolls out to users
Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launch on February 18: Report

News

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launch on February 18: Report
Realme fitness band leak reveal curved display; expected to launch in February

Wearables

Realme fitness band leak reveal curved display; expected to launch in February
Honor Sport, Sport Pro earphones now available

News

Honor Sport, Sport Pro earphones now available

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G8 Power अमेजन पर हुआ स्पॉट, Snapdragon 665, 4 बैक कैमरे और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Google की सिक्योरिटी में सेंध लगाए बिना आर्टिस्ट ने 99 फोन के जरिए हैक किया Google Map

Infinix S5 Pro पॉप अप कैमरा, ट्रिपल बैक कैमरा के साथ 10 हजार रुपये से कम में होगा लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल्स

Xiaomi Redmi 9A या Redmi 9 भारत में 11 फरवरी 2020 को होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy A70s ऑफलाइन मार्केट में 2 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, जानें नई कीमत

News

Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out
News
Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out
Honor 9N update brings January 2020 security patch

News

Honor 9N update brings January 2020 security patch
WiFi Dabba to offer 1GB data at Re 1 at up to 1Gbps speed

News

WiFi Dabba to offer 1GB data at Re 1 at up to 1Gbps speed
Flipkart shuts down Jabong, redirects users to Myntra website

News

Flipkart shuts down Jabong, redirects users to Myntra website
Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829

News

Lava Z53 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 4,829