Honor 9N update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Huawei sub-brand, Honor, has started rolling out a new software update for its Honor 9N users globally. The latest update brings the June 2020 Android security patch to the device along with several security bug fixes for known issues. The company recently released the same update for the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 as well. Also Read - Honor 9N update rolling out with January 2020 security patch in India

The Honor 9N June 2020 Android security update carries the software Build version EMUI 9.1.0.147 (C675E2R1P9), and its OTA firmware size is about 197 MB. However, the build version and size may vary depending on the region. The new software update still runs the former Android 9 Pie OS-based on the company’s EMUI 9.1 custom skin. Also Read - Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

As per the changelog, the June 2020 security update primarily fixes a host of vulnerabilities on the device. Honor patch notes additionally mention fixes for 2 critical and 12 high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build. However, no medium and low CVE levels were found. Also Read - Honor 10 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 9i available at lowest price during Honor Days sale on Flipkart

The Honor 9N OTA update is rolling out in batches. So, it may take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Honor 9N specifications and features

The Honor 9N, also known as Honor 9i in China, made its debut back in July 2018. The smartphone flaunts a 5.84-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

At the front, the Honor 9N sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The device has a Hisilicon Kirin 659 SoC and Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. It packs a 3,000mAh battery with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a Micro-USB port for charging.

Story Timeline