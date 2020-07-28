Honor 9S gets listed on Flipkart ahead of July 31 India launch

We already know Honor is launching two new phones in India and a laptop on July 31 – the Honor 9A, Honor 9S and the Honor MagicBook laptop. Now just ahead of the launch, the company has listed the Honor 9S on Flipkart suggesting that the smartphone will be exclusively made available through the e-commerce partner. Also Read - Honor 9X series gets July 2020 security patch update

On Flipkart listing, the company has put the full design poster of the Honor 9S, and it is same phone that was launched in China in April. The smartphone was launched alongside the Honor 9C and 9A. Out of the three, the 9S was the most affordable of the pack in China with starting price of RUB 6,990 (around Rs 7,200). Also Read - Honor 8X update brings June 2020 security patch

Earlier this month, the company confirmed that the new smartphones – 9A and 9S – will be launched in India alongside the MagicBook laptop on July 31. The company is saying that the Honor 9A is a pocket-friendly smartphone and will offer a great battery life. It is also claiming that the upcoming Honor 9S is a good upgrade for those looking for an entry-level phone. Also Read - Honor 9A, Honor 9S to launch in India alongside MagicBook laptop on July 31

Specs and Price

The Honor 9S is comes with a 5.45-inch display offering HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. There is a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It also runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10 and packs a 3,020mAh battery. The phone is available in black, red and blue colors in China since May, 2020.

