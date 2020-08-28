Honor 9S to go on sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

Honor’s latest entry-level smartphone will once again go on sale via Flipkart today at 12 noon. The Chinese company recently launched two new Honor 9 series smartphones – the Honor 9A and Honor 9S. These were announced in an online event alongside the Honor MagicBook 15 laptop in India. Also Read - Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications

While the Honor 9S is the company's entry-level smartphone, the 9A is a slightly expensive smartphone to take on Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime. Both new Honor phones come with Huawei's AppGallery instead of Google Play. The Honor 9S comes with a Full View Display and uses a MediaTek processor. It comes with a single rear camera with a single selfie camera. Read on for the price, specifications, and more.

Honor 9S: Price in India

The Honor 9S price in India has been set at Rs 6,499. The device only comes in one variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone is available in blue and black color variants in India. You'll be able to buy it today via Flipkart at 12:00 PM (12 noon).

Specifications, features

The Honor 9S comes with a 5.45-inch display offering HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels with 18:9 aspect ratio. There is a TUV Rheinland certified Eye Comfort mode, that reduces eye strain. Coming to the primary single camera at the back, you’ll see an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash. There is a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone supports a dedicated MicroSD card slot supporting for expansion (up to 512GB). It also runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10. The handset is backed by a 3,020mAh battery.

In other news, Honor recently teased its upcoming smartwatch the Honor Watch GS Pro on Weibo. Honor also hinted at the still going through the testing phase, while still managing to be great for outdoor sports, thanks to the “really powerful features”. The older Honor MagicWatch 2 had a battery life of up to 14 days if you kept its smart features at bay. It looks like the Honor Watch GS Pro will be improving on that number, along with the addition of a bunch of new features.