Honor’s latest entry-level smartphone will once again go on sale via Flipkart today at 12:00 PM (12 noon). The Chinese company recently launched two new Honor 9 series smartphones – the Honor 9A and Honor 9S. These were announced in an online event alongside the Honor MagicBook 15 laptop in India. Also Read - Samsung claims Galaxy Note 20 pre-booking notifications hit 5 lakh in India

While the Honor 9S is company’s entry-level smartphone, the 9A is a slightly expensive smartphone to take on Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime. Both new Honor phones come with Huawei’s AppGallery instead of Google Play. The Honor 9S comes with a Full View Display and uses a MediaTek processor. It comes with a single rear camera with a single selfie camera. Read on for the price, specifications, and more. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class with space for improvement

Honor 9S: Price in India

The Honor 9S price in India has been set at Rs. 6,499. The device only comes in one variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage option. The phone is available in blue and black color variants in India. You’ll be able to buy it today via Flipkart at 12:00 PM (12 noon). Also Read - BSNL launches new Rs 399 plan with 1GB daily data FUP and 80 days validity

Specifications, features

The Honor 9S comes with a 5.45-inch display offering HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels with 18:9 aspect ratio. There is a TUV Rheinland certified Eye Comfort mode, that reduces eye strain. Coming to the primary single camera at the back, you’ll see an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash. There is a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone supports a dedicated MicroSD card slot supporting for expansion (upto 512GB). It also runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10. The handset is backed by a 3,020mAh battery.