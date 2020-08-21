comscore Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications
Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications

The Honor 9S price in India has been set at Rs 6,499. The device only comes in one variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage option.

  • Published: August 21, 2020 10:12 AM IST
honor 9s. 1

Honor’s latest entry-level smartphone will once again go on sale via Flipkart today at 12 noon. The Chinese company recently launched two new Honor 9 series smartphones – the Honor 9A and Honor 9S. These were announced in an online event alongside the Honor MagicBook 15 laptop in India. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications

While the Honor 9S is company’s entry-level smartphone, the 9A is a slightly expensive smartphone to take on Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime. Both new Honor phones come with Huawei’s AppGallery instead of Google Play. The Honor 9S comes with a Full View Display and uses a MediaTek processor. It comes with a single rear camera with a single selfie camera. Read on for the price, specifications, and more. Also Read - Flipkart launches Nokia Media Streamer in India at Rs 3,499; check details

Honor 9S: Price in India

The Honor 9S price in India has been set at Rs 6,499. The device only comes in one variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage option. The phone is available in blue and black color variants in India. You’ll be able to buy it today via Flipkart at 12:00 PM (12 noon). Also Read - Gionee Max with 5,000mAh battery launching on August 25 under Rs 6,000

Specifications, features

The Honor 9S comes with a 5.45-inch display offering HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels with 18:9 aspect ratio. There is a TUV Rheinland certified Eye Comfort mode, that reduces eye strain. Coming to the primary single camera at the back, you’ll see an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash. There is a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone supports a dedicated MicroSD card slot supporting for expansion (upto 512GB). It also runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10. The handset is backed by a 3,020mAh battery.

  • Published Date: August 21, 2020 10:12 AM IST

