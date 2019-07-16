Honor is gearing up to launch its Honor 9X series smartphones on July 23 in China. The Honor 9X has already made its appearance on TENAA. Now, the Honor 9X and it’s Pro version are also up for reservation in China. One can check Vmall’s reservation page, which also reveals the front and back design of the phones. The Honor 9X and 9X Pro leaked images suggest that both will offer a notch-less display. This further confirms that there will be a pop-up selfie camera.

The phones will also feature the usual buttons. The handsets might sport a fingerprint sensor-enabled power key. The Honor 9X series is expected to feature a glass back, as per the leaked renders. Both the phones could arrive with a vertically stacked rear camera setup. The standard version could feature two camera sensors, coupled with an LED flash.

Furthermore, the Pro version of the Honor 9X could debut with triple rear cameras. As you can see, there is a “48MP AI Camera” text alongside the camera module, confirming the primary sensor of both the phones. The Pro variant might arrive in a gradient purple color option that will feature an X-shaped pattern.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

If rumors are to be believed, the Honor 9X will offer a combination of a 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear cameras. The Pro edition may get a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear sensors. Moreover, the TENAA listing indicates that the standard version has a 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 810 chipset, as per Vmall’s listing.

Honor could launch the device with up to 8GB RAM option. The EMUI based Android 9 Pie OS will come preloaded on the Honor 9X. The handset will be packed with a 4,000mAh battery. As mentioned above, the latest Honor 9X series will make its debut on July 23. Besides, the Chinese company is also expected to take the wraps off the Honor Band 5 alongside the Honor 9X and 9X Pro phones. The upcoming band could offer support for a colored display, likely AMOLED. Similar to the Honor Band 4, its successor is also expected to help monitor heart rate. The device might also measure your blood oxygen levels.

Features Honor 9X Price – Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI Display FHD+, 19:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline