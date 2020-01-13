comscore Honor 9X Android 10 beta update released: Features, specs | BGR India
Honor 9X Android 10-based EMUI 10 beta update released

The Honor 9X Android 10-based EMUI 10 beta update bumps up the software version to V10.0.1.118.

  Published: January 13, 2020 4:30 PM IST
After rolling out Android 10 update for Honor 10 Lite and Honor 8X, the Chinese smartphone maker has now expanded the update to more devices. The Honor 9X Android 10 beta update is rolling out with EMUI 10 skin on top. Here is everything you need to know.

The official Honor 9X Android 10 stable update is likely to roll out later this year in Q1 2020. Users can now download the Android 10-based EMUI 10 beta update right away. On your Honor 9X smartphone, open the Fan Club -> EMUI Zone -> Upgrade Early Adopters -> click on the banner to enroll. Alternatively, the update can also be enrolled by heading over to the Pollen Club app -> Forum -> EMUI zone -> Upgrade Early Adopters. It will take a few minutes to register.

Once the enrolment is complete, go to Settings -> System Update -> Check For Updates. The Honor 9X Android 10-based EMUI 10 beta update bumps up the software version to V10.0.1.118, GizChina reports. Once the download is complete, install the update. It will restart after the process is complete, and the phone will boot to the new update. Do note, as this is a beta update, it may have bugs. Make sure you don’t install it on a primary device that is your daily driver.

It is advisable to take a complete backup of your device before you start the update process. This is because the software update is still in the Beta phase and may come with some hidden bugs. The highlight of this upcoming update is the much anticipated Android 10 OS.

Honor 9X features, specifications

The Honor 9X smartphone made its debut back in October last year. It flaunts a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a display notch. The smartphone has a Hisilicon Kirin 710F SoC with a Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor along with 4,000mAh battery capacity.

The device sports a triple-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with a motorized pop-up 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. For connectivity, the Honor 9X supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

  Published Date: January 13, 2020 4:30 PM IST

