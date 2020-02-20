comscore Honor 9X gets Android 10 via EMUI 10 update | BGR India
Honor 9X Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out in India

The latest EMUI 10 stable update for the Honor 9X smartphone includes changes in the overall UX design.

  • Updated: February 20, 2020 4:13 PM IST
advertorial-honor-9x-bgr-1

Huawei sub-brand company, Honor, is rolling out a new software update for the Honor 9X smartphone globally. The update brings the latest Android 10 operating system to the device on top of the company’s new EMUI 10 custom skin.

This update for the Honor 9X bumps up the software build version to C675E6R2P1 and is about 3.6 GB in firmware size. To avoid any additional cellular data charges, users should download the update over Wi-Fi. The OTA update is currently available for users based in India and is likely to roll out in other regions soon, HuaweiCentral reports.

Watch: Honor 9X Review

The EMUI 10 stable update for the Honor 9X includes changes in the overall UX design with a magazine-style UI layout. The Android 10 software also comes with gesture navigation support, updated icons, smoother animation, and dark mode. Other big Android 10 features rolling out with this update brings smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

The update is rolling out incrementally, so it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. The initial rollout in Inda is to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes globally available. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare app > Update > Check for updates.

Features, specifications

The Honor 9X flaunts a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor along with a 4,000 mAh battery capacity.

Honor 9X gets a new Emerald Green color variant

The Honor 9X sports a triple-camera setup at the back. That has a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-angle-lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: February 20, 2020 4:09 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 20, 2020 4:13 PM IST

