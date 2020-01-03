comscore Honor 9X confirmed to launch on January 14 in India; Official invites out
Apart from the Honor 9X smartphone, Honor is also expected to launch its latest Honor Magic Watch 2 wearable and its Magic Book laptop range here in India on January 14.

  Published: January 3, 2020 4:49 PM IST
HONOR INDIA_Save The Date_14th January,2020

Honor has sent out official invites for the Honor 9X India launch. The smartphone was teased earlier today on Flipkart mentioning previous launches from Honor 4X to Honor 8X. The successor to Honor 8X, the Honor 9X, was first launched in China last year in July. Now, the company will launch it in India on January 14.

Apart from the Honor 9X smartphone, Honor is also expected to launch its latest Honor Magic Watch 2 wearable and its Magic Book laptop range here in India on January 14. The company was suppose to launch the Honor 9X in India by the end of 2019, but it got delayed. Here is everything you need to know about the Honor 9X.

Specifications and features

In China, the Honor 9X comes equipped with a 6.59-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The LCD panel operates at Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. This Honor smartphone draws its power from Huawei’s in-house Kirin 810 octa-core SoC, but in India, it could be powered with a different processor.

Watch Video: Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Other features include dual-camera setup at the back. You get a 48-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera at the back of the phone. Honor has added a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Apart from these, the handset also features a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Bluetooth 5, GPS, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM card slots. On the software front, it ships with Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1.1.

Features Honor 9X Honor 9X Pro
Price
Chipset Kirin 810 octa-core chipset Kirin 810 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 Android 9 Pie
Display 6.59-inch OLED 6.59-inch full-HD+-2340 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 2MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP pop up camera
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

