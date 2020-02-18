comscore Honor 9X Emerald Green color variant launched | BGR India
Honor 9X gets a new Emerald Green color variant

The new color variant of the Honor 9X doesn't have any specifications differences than the standard global model.

  • Published: February 18, 2020 3:12 PM IST
Honor 9X

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched a new color variant of the Honor 9X smartphone. The company launched this handset back in January this year. The Indian variant has a slightly different set of features and specifications when compared to the Chinese variant. The device is already available in Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Charm Red, and Icelandic White/Frost White colors.

Now, the company is also offering a gradient Emerald Green color option. At the moment, it is unknown if and when Honor will launch the new Emerald Green color model in India. Hence, there is no word on the pricing of the device with new color neither any release date. The Emerald Green color variant of the Honor 9X also doesn’t have any specifications differences than the standard global model.

Watch: Honor 9X Review

Honor 9X specifications, features

The Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device packs a HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC with a Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. In India, the smartphone is available in only one capacity variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB. It runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie OS and is expected to get EMUI 10 update based on Android 10 soon. For imaging, the Honor 9X has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a 2-megapixel dedicated depth sensor.

Honor has equipped the smartphone with a Motorized pop-up 16-megapixel selfie camera having f/2.2 aperture. The device has a 4000-mAh battery with standard 10W charging. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi dual-band, 4G LTE, GPS with GLONASS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 3:12 PM IST

