comscore Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update
News

Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update

News

The company claims that with the Magic UI 3.0 update, Honor users will get quicker and smoother feedback while navigating.

  • Updated: March 11, 2020 5:45 PM IST
advertorial-honor-9x-bgr-4

Honor has started rolling out the Magic UI 3.0 update for the Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 phones. The latest software update will add a Dark mode to these devices. The company claims that with the Magic UI 3.0 update, Honor users will get quicker and smoother feedback while navigating. The brand says the update will offer smoother transitions between applications and more animations like spring motion when users tap on their screens.

Related Stories


The company’s Magic UI 3.0 version facilitates cross-system interaction and allows mobile to laptop connections on the phones. One just needs to switch on the NFC function and Wi-Fi on phones and pair with a laptop via Bluetooth or a QR code. Users can then transfer images and files and even play music.

Watch: Honor 9X Review

After downloading the update, Honor users will be able to implement filters directly from the viewfinder before the shot is taken. The company has reportedly upgraded the camera UI with a more visible zoom bar. Honor says that users will be prompted when they switch camera modes. The video mode of the app supports features like Assistive grid, horizontal level, and timer.

Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5 and Band 5i get discount on Amazon India: Check out offers

Also Read

Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5 and Band 5i get discount on Amazon India: Check out offers

The company says that all the devices with Magic UI 3.0 “will be safeguarded through the self-developed Trusted Execution Environment OS. Certified with CC EAL5+, the microkernel achieves the highest level of security certification available for global consumer device OS.”

“Sensitive operations such as payment and authentication run through this isolated, secure system to prevent interception and theft. With connection setup, data transfer and information storage between devices all encrypted in this protected environment to guarantee privacy, Magic UI 3.0 supports app sandboxing for standardized app permission management.” Honor says that it will roll out the software update for devices too in 2020.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 11, 2020 5:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 11, 2020 5:45 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Honor 20

Honor 20

32999

Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1
Kirin 980 SoC
48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth
Honor 9X

Honor 9X

13999

Android 9 Pie
Kirin 710F octa-core chipset
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Amazon Power Bank fest best offers
Deals
Amazon Power Bank fest best offers
Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update

News

Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update

Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram

News

Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits

News

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits

Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch

News

Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch

Most Popular

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme Band Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review

Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update

Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits

Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch

Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update

News

Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update
Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched

News

Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched
Honor 20 Lite, Honor 10i get EMUI 10 update

News

Honor 20 Lite, Honor 10i get EMUI 10 update
Honor 9X gets Android 10 via EMUI 10 update

News

Honor 9X gets Android 10 via EMUI 10 update
Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24

News

Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा 15 हजार रुपये तक का लाभ, सिर्फ कल तक का ही है मौका

Airtel Wi-Fi ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान 799 रुपये से शुरू, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

इस तारीख को लॉन्च होगा सैमसंग का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, दमदार होंगे इसके फीचर

Redmi Note 9 सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई तस्वीर, क्या ऐसा होगा स्मार्टफोन?

Vu Premium 4K TV भारत में 55इंच में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

News

Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update
News
Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update
Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram

News

Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram
Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits

News

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits
Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch

News

Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch
Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune

News

Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune