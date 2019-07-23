comscore Honor 9X, 9X Pro with Kirin 810 SoC, pop-up selfie cameras launched
Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro with Kirin 810 SoC, pop-up selfie cameras launched: Price, features

The new Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro come with bezel-less display, pop-up selfie cameras and more.

  Published: July 23, 2019 3:09 PM IST
honor 9x launched

Chinese smartphone maker and Huawei sub-brand, Honor has launched two new smartphones in China. Called Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro, these smartphones are the successor to last year’s Honor 8X that was launched in September. The highlight of the new smartphones is pop-up selfie cameras and full-screen displays. Here is everything you need to know.

Honor 9X, 9X Pro prices

The Honor 9X will be offered in three storage variants, whereas the Pro model will be offered in two variants. The base model will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,100). The higher model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,100). The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by RMB 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,100). 

Coming to the 9X Pro, the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will be available for RMB 2,199 (approximately Rs 22,100). The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage will set you back by RMB 2,399 (approximately Rs 24,100). 

Honor 9X, 9X Pro specifications and features

Both smartphones come with a similar design. You get a 6.59-inch FHD+ (2340x1080p) LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, both smartphones come with a Kirin 810 octa-core SoC. The Pro model also comes with liquid cooling feature to keep thermal levels at low.

In the photography department, the Honor 9X comes with dual cameras at the back – a 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. The Pro model comes with triple cameras at the back – a 48-megapixel primary camera + an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, you get a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Both smartphones are armed with a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5, GPS, Wi-Fi, and dual SIM card slots. On the software front, both smartphones run Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 OS.

Features Honor 9X Honor 9X Pro
Price
Chipset Kirin 810 octa-core SoC Kirin 810 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.59-inch full-HD+ 6.59-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory Up to 6GB RAM with 128GB storage up to 8GB RAM + up to 256GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 2MP 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh

Honor 9X

Honor 9X
Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1
HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC
13MP + 2MP
Honor 9X Pro

Honor 9X Pro
Android 9 Pie
Kirin 810 SoC
48MP + 8MP + 2MP
  Published Date: July 23, 2019 3:09 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 स्मार्टफोन को फ्लिपकार्ट ने किया टीज, जानें लॉन्च डेट, प्राइस और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme 3i Flipkart Sale: आज शाम 8 बजे फिर शुरू होगी सेल, पहली सेल में बेच दिए 1 लाख 50 हजार फोन

इस दिन लॉन्च हो सकती है Reliance की JioGigaFiber और GigaTV सर्विस

Facebook Messenger Kids App की बड़ी गलती सामने आई, पैरेंट्स के अप्रूवल बिना अनजानों से ग्रुप चैट कर सकते थे बच्चे

Asus ZenFone Max M2 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 1 हजार रुपये घटी, इन ऑफर्स के साथ Flipkart से खरीदें

