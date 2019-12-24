In October this year, Honor India’s President Charles Peng confirmed that the company will launch its Honor 9X phone in India by the end of 2019. Honor also promised that its upcoming handset will run Android OS out-of-the-box. Now, a fresh report claims that the brand will launch the new Honor 9X device in January 2020.

The smartphone initially launched in China back in July this year. But while the brand is planning on launching the Honor 9X, there are no plans (yet) to launch its Pro version in India. Some of the key highlights of the Honor 9X are a full-screen display, a pop-up camera, a new Kirin 810 SoC and more.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

Apart from the smartphone, it is also expected to launch its latest Honor Magic Watch 2 wearable in India. This fitness smartwatch features an AMOLED panel, and can also deliver up to two-week battery life. 91Mobiles reported that Honor also has plans to launch its Magic Book laptop and Honor Vision TV in India in 2020. There are high chances that Honor will launch its new smart TV in India next month (2020).

Honor 9X features, specifications

To recap, the Honor 9X is equipped with a 6.59-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The LCD panel operates at Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. This Honor smartphone draws its power from Huawei’s in-house Kirin 810 octa-core SoC. This new chipset succeeds the Kirin 710, and is also the second chipset built using the 7nm TSMC process.

Other features include dual-camera setup at the back. You get a 48-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera at the back of the phone. Honor has added a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Apart from these, the Honor 9X also features a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Bluetooth 5, GPS, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM card slots. On the software front, the Honor 9X ships with Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1.1.

Honor Magic Watch 2 features

The Honor Magic Watch 2 is made out of 361L stainless steel and comes in two sizes in China – 42mm, and 46mm. The smaller model has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pixels resolution, while the larger model has a 1.4-inch display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. Like the Huawei Watch GT 2, the Magic Watch 2 is also powered by Kirin A2 chipset. There is 4GB of storage and rated battery life of 14 days on a single charge. The smaller 42mm model comes with battery life equivalent to one week.

The watch supports all fitness-centric features including step tracking and heart rate measurement. It is 5ATM water-resistant and can calculate SWOLF score, which is the number of strokes and seconds need to swim one length of the pool. The smartwatch is also capable of tracking 6 common types of sleep disorders.

You Might be Interested Honor 9X Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 Kirin 810 octa-core chipset Dual - 48MP + 2MP

Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2 price

The Honor 9X was launched in China in three variants. It remains to be seen how many of them make it to the Indian market. The base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the Honor 9X comes with a price tag of CNY 1,399, which is roughly Rs 14,100 in India. The mid-model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,100). Lastly, the top model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 19,100).

Features Honor 9X Price – Chipset Kirin 810 octa-core chipset OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 Display 6.59-inch OLED Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline