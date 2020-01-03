comscore Honor 9X India launch teased on Flipkart | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 9X India launch teased on Flipkart; Pop-up camera, full-screen display and more
News

Honor 9X India launch teased on Flipkart; Pop-up camera, full-screen display and more

News

The Flipkart teaser page doesn't reveal the name, but notes previous launches from Honor 4X to Honor 8X.

  • Published: January 3, 2020 10:25 AM IST
honor-9x-india-launch-teased-on-flipkart

Honor India seems to be ready with its first launch for 2020. Last year in October, the company’s India President, Charles Peng, had confirmed plans for the Honor 9X India launch. The company was suppose to launch the Honor 9X in India by the end of 2019, but it got delayed. Now, Flipkart has teased away the Honor 9X launch on its portal.

Related Stories


The Flipkart teaser page doesn’t reveal the name, but notes previous launches from Honor 4X to Honor 8X. The successor to Honor 8X, the Honor 9X, was first launched in China last year in July. As we had exclusively reported, the Chinese company do not have any plans to launch its Pro version in India. Some of the key highlights of the Honor 9X are a full-screen display, a pop-up camera, and more.

Watch Video: Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Apart from the smartphone, Honor is also expected to launch its latest Honor Magic Watch 2 wearable and its Magic Book laptop range here in India. That said, the Honor Vision TV is also rumored, but there is no confirmed timeline for the new smart TV.

Honor 9X features, specifications

In China, the Honor 9X comes equipped with a 6.59-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The LCD panel operates at Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. This Honor smartphone draws its power from Huawei’s in-house Kirin 810 octa-core SoC, but in India, it could be powered with a different processor.

Top smartphones to launch in January 2020: Vivo S1 Pro, Realme 5i, Oppo F15, Galaxy S10 Lite and more

Also Read

Top smartphones to launch in January 2020: Vivo S1 Pro, Realme 5i, Oppo F15, Galaxy S10 Lite and more

Other features include dual-camera setup at the back. You get a 48-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera at the back of the phone. Honor has added a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Apart from these, the Honor 9X also features a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Bluetooth 5, GPS, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM card slots. On the software front, the smartphone ships with Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1.1.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 3, 2020 10:25 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Honor 9X

Honor 9X
Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1
Kirin 810 octa-core chipset
Dual - 48MP + 2MP
Honor 9X Pro

Honor 9X Pro
Android 9 Pie
Kirin 810 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Apple A14 chipset for 2020 iPhone to be built on 5nm process by TSMC: Report
News
Apple A14 chipset for 2020 iPhone to be built on 5nm process by TSMC: Report
Realme X50 5G wide-angle camera sample teased

News

Realme X50 5G wide-angle camera sample teased

Honor 9X India launch teased on Flipkart

News

Honor 9X India launch teased on Flipkart

Google temporarily disables Xiaomi Mi Home integration

News

Google temporarily disables Xiaomi Mi Home integration

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could feature next-gen OIS

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could feature next-gen OIS

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Realme X50 images display rear quad-camera setup

Apple A14 chipset for 2020 iPhone to be built on 5nm process by TSMC: Report

Realme X50 5G wide-angle camera sample teased

Honor 9X India launch teased on Flipkart

Google temporarily disables Xiaomi Mi Home integration

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 9X India launch teased on Flipkart

News

Honor 9X India launch teased on Flipkart
Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features
Vivo S1 Pro color variants teased in a video ahead of January 4 launch

News

Vivo S1 Pro color variants teased in a video ahead of January 4 launch
Realme 2020 sale begins: Check deals on Realme 3i, Realme 5s, Realme X2 and more

Deals

Realme 2020 sale begins: Check deals on Realme 3i, Realme 5s, Realme X2 and more
Top smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top Products

Top smartphones to launch in January 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 फोन जल्द ही 8GB रैम के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Huawei P40 सीरीज के तीन स्मार्टफोन होंगे लॉन्च, कुछ ऐसा होगा डिजाइन

दिल्ली मेट्रो की एयरपोर्ट एक्सप्रेस लाइन पर अब फ्री में वाई-फाई की सुविधा

Realme Buds Air आज 3 जनवरी दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए आएंगे, जानें कीमत

Redmi K30 5G स्मार्टफोन 10GB रैम के साथ TENAA पर हुआ स्पॉट

News

Realme X50 images display rear quad-camera setup
News
Realme X50 images display rear quad-camera setup
Apple A14 chipset for 2020 iPhone to be built on 5nm process by TSMC: Report

News

Apple A14 chipset for 2020 iPhone to be built on 5nm process by TSMC: Report
Realme X50 5G wide-angle camera sample teased

News

Realme X50 5G wide-angle camera sample teased
Honor 9X India launch teased on Flipkart

News

Honor 9X India launch teased on Flipkart
Google temporarily disables Xiaomi Mi Home integration

News

Google temporarily disables Xiaomi Mi Home integration