honor-9x-india-launch-teased-on-flipkart

Honor India seems to be ready with its first launch for 2020. Last year in October, the company’s India President, Charles Peng, had confirmed plans for the Honor 9X India launch. The company was suppose to launch the Honor 9X in India by the end of 2019, but it got delayed. Now, Flipkart has teased away the Honor 9X launch on its portal.

The Flipkart teaser page doesn’t reveal the name, but notes previous launches from Honor 4X to Honor 8X. The successor to Honor 8X, the Honor 9X, was first launched in China last year in July. As we had exclusively reported, the Chinese company do not have any plans to launch its Pro version in India. Some of the key highlights of the Honor 9X are a full-screen display, a pop-up camera, and more.

Apart from the smartphone, Honor is also expected to launch its latest Honor Magic Watch 2 wearable and its Magic Book laptop range here in India. That said, the Honor Vision TV is also rumored, but there is no confirmed timeline for the new smart TV.

Honor 9X features, specifications

In China, the Honor 9X comes equipped with a 6.59-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The LCD panel operates at Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. This Honor smartphone draws its power from Huawei’s in-house Kirin 810 octa-core SoC, but in India, it could be powered with a different processor.

Other features include dual-camera setup at the back. You get a 48-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera at the back of the phone. Honor has added a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Apart from these, the Honor 9X also features a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Bluetooth 5, GPS, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM card slots. On the software front, the smartphone ships with Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1.1.

