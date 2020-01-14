comscore Honor 9X launch, Windows 7 support ends: Daily News Wrap | BGR India
Honor 9X launch, Windows 7 support ends, Fortnite tops revenue, and more: Daily News Wrap

Honor 9X debuts with a pop-up selfie camera while Windows 7 loses its official support. Here is a look at other major tech news of the day.

  • Published: January 14, 2020 8:39 PM IST
Another eventful day in the world of technology. Honor made a strong comeback in the Indian market with the launch of a total of five new products. Bajaj revealed the price of electric Chetak two-wheeler. Windows 7 has lost its support while MediaTek unveiled another budget mobile chipset. Here is a look at all the major tech news for the day.

A look at the top news of the day

News: Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2 and Band 5i launched

Honor showed that it wants to compete with other Chinese rivals in India. The company launched its newest smartphone – Honor 9X – with a pop-up selfie camera. It is priced at Rs 13,999 but comes with a special launch price of Rs 12,999. The first sale is on January 19. Honor Band 5i is a new entry-level fitness tracker available starting January 18 for Rs 1,999. There is also Honor Magic Watch 2 priced starting from Rs 12,999 and goes on sale from January 18. Alongside these devices, Honor also revealed two new Bluetooth earphones priced starting at Rs 1,999.

Windows 7 support officially ends today

Microsoft wind down support for Windows 7 today. The Redmond-based software giant had extended support for the software till January 14. Those running Windows 7 from tomorrow will not receive any updates or support from the company. The company is encouraging users to get Windows 10 instead. However, both Google Chrome and Microsoft’s own Edge will continue to support the desktop OS till July 21. The situation is rather bizarre.

Fortnite tops list of revenue made by free-to-play games in 2019

No surprises there. Fortnite was the top grossing free-to-play game globally in 2019. The game brought in revenue of $1.8 billion last year. It was closely followed by Dungeon Fighter Online and Honour of Kings with revenue of $1.6 billion. The top five list was rounded by League of Legends and Candy Crush Saga which had revenue in the tune of $1.5 billion in 2019.

Samsung Galaxy S20 details leak

Another day, another leak about the Galaxy S20 series. A new leak claims that Galaxy S20 models will come equipped with 12GB of RAM. In other leak, the details of Galaxy S20+’s camera setup leaked. It will feature a new 12-megapixel camera paired with a 48-megapixel secondary camera. There is also a 10-megapixel selfie camera. The real deal seems to support for 8K video recording, which will be a first for any smartphone.

YouTube trick: How to play videos in the background without rooting your device

Bajaj Chetak electric has a price and retail availability

Bajaj Auto has revealed that Chetak electric will be available for Rs 1,00,000 in India. The electric two-wheeler will go on sale starting January 15. It will initially be available only in Bangalore and Pune. The company claims a range of 95km on a single charge. It comes with a warranty of three years or 50,000km, whichever is earlier. The Chetak brand is being revived after a period of nearly 14 years.

