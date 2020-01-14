comscore Honor 9X launched in India: Price, offers, sale date, availability | BGR India
Honor 9X launched in India: Price, offers, specifications, sale date and more

The Honor 9X price in India starts from Rs 13,999, and it will go on sale starting January 19 via Flipkart.

  • Updated: January 14, 2020 1:21 PM IST
The Honor 9X has been launched in India. This handset was first launched in China alongside the Honor 9X Pro in July 2019. Some of the key highlights of the Honor 9X are a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, 6.59-inch display, 4,000mAh battery and more. It is the cheapest phone in India to offer a pop-up selfie camera. Interested buyers will be able to buy the new Honor device via Flipkart. Read on to find out everything about the Honor 9X.

Honor 9X price in India, Android 10 update, sale date, offers

The Honor 9X price in India starts from Rs 13,999, and it will go on sale starting January 19 via Flipkart. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The company has confirmed that the handset will be available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 during the first sale. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,999. You can also get 10 percent instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards. The first sale will take place between January 19 and January 22.

The handset will be available in Saphire Blue and Black color options. The Honor 9X comes with up to 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. You can also expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card slot. The smartphone ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box. Notably, Honor recently released the Android 10 beta update for the Honor 9X. It was reported that the Honor 9X Android 10 stable update rollout could begin later this year in China in Q1 2020. This further suggests that the brand could roll out the same Android 10 update in India too.

Honor 9X specifications, features

The newly launched Honor 9X comes with a 6.59-inch LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. In terms of camera, the latest Honor phone offers three cameras at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

The Honor 9X is powered by Huawei’s home-brewed Kirin 710F octa-core SoC. The same chipset is also powering the Huawei P smart Pro and Honor 20 Lite. The smartphone runs Android Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top. The newly launched Honor 9X is armed with a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity options, the handset supports Bluetooth 5, GPS, Wi-Fi, Type-C and dual SIM card slots. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Features Honor 9X
Price
Chipset Kirin 810 octa-core chipset
OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1
Display 6.59-inch OLED
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh
  • Published Date: January 14, 2020 1:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 14, 2020 1:21 PM IST

