comscore Honor 9X Lite with 6.5-inch display, 48-megapixel rear camera launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 9X Lite with 6.5-inch display, 48-megapixel rear camera launched
News

Honor 9X Lite with 6.5-inch display, 48-megapixel rear camera launched

News

The Honor 9X Lite price is set at €199, which is around Rs 16,530 in India. Honor will be selling 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model for the same price.

  • Updated: April 17, 2020 2:17 PM IST
Honor 9X Lite

The Honor 9X Lite smartphone has been launched in Finland. The key highlights of the device are a big 6.5-inch display, 48-megapixel rear camera setup, and 128GB storage. It is being offered in two colors, including Black and Green. The Honor 9X Lite price is set at €199, which is around Rs 16,530 in India. Honor will be selling 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model for the same price. Also Read - Honor 30 Pro+ is the second best camera smartphone, according to DxOMark

Customers will be able to pre-order the new Honor phone starting April 30. The handset will go on sale on May 14. As far as specifications and features are concerned, the Honor 9X Lite comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. At the back of the phone, there are a total of two cameras. While several OEMs are offering more than three rear cameras, Honor chose to add a dual-camera setup. Also Read - Honor 30 series with Android 10 launched: Check price, specifications, sale date, availability

Watch: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. This camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash. The Honor 9X Lite is powered by a Kirin 710 chipset. In case you are wondering, yes, the new Honor phone comes with Google services. It runs Android Pie with EMUI 9 on top. There is also an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card. Also Read - Google Doodle thanks grocery workers in a series to honor frontline workers fighting COVID-19

Honor 30 Pro+ is the second best camera smartphone, according to DxOMark

Also Read

Honor 30 Pro+ is the second best camera smartphone, according to DxOMark

There is a 6.5-inch LCD Full HD+ display. The handset also comes with a broad notch, which is disappointing as many brands are either offering punch-hole or waterdrop-style notch. The device is fueled by a 3,750mAh battery, which is the same as the Honor 8X. It offers support for up to 10W charging. This official listing of the Honor 9X Lite was first spotted by GSMArena.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 17, 2020 12:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 17, 2020 2:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Honor 9X Lite with 6.5-inch display, 48-megapixel rear camera launched
News
Honor 9X Lite with 6.5-inch display, 48-megapixel rear camera launched
Facebook cancels 'large physical events' through June 2021

News

Facebook cancels 'large physical events' through June 2021

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Features

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Honor Magic Watch 2 gets Spo2, Female Cycle Tracking features in India

Wearables

Honor Magic Watch 2 gets Spo2, Female Cycle Tracking features in India

COVID-19: India now among top 20 most-affected countries

News

COVID-19: India now among top 20 most-affected countries

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Samsung develops Hand Wash app for Galaxy Watch

Honor 9X Lite with 6.5-inch display, 48-megapixel rear camera launched

Facebook cancels 'large physical events' through June 2021

COVID-19: India now among top 20 most-affected countries

Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India: Price, features, sale

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 9X Lite with 6.5-inch display, 48-megapixel rear camera launched

News

Honor 9X Lite with 6.5-inch display, 48-megapixel rear camera launched
Honor Magic Watch 2 gets Spo2, Female Cycle Tracking features in India

Wearables

Honor Magic Watch 2 gets Spo2, Female Cycle Tracking features in India
Honor 30 Pro+ is the second best camera smartphone: DxOMark

News

Honor 30 Pro+ is the second best camera smartphone: DxOMark
Honor 30 series with Android 10 launched: Check details

News

Honor 30 series with Android 10 launched: Check details
Best Camera Phones under 25,000 in India

Top Products

Best Camera Phones under 25,000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung के इस स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, मिले ये नए फीचर

TikTok New Feature : टिकटॉक में जल्द जुड़ेंगे नए फीचर, पेरेंट्स को मिलेंगे ये कंट्रोल

Oppo F15s स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेगा दमदार फीचर

Realme Narzo 10 और Narzo 10A इस तारीख को होंगे लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

WhatsApp के ग्रुप कॉलिंग फीचर में होने जा रहा है ये बड़ा बदलाव

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Samsung develops Hand Wash app for Galaxy Watch
News
Samsung develops Hand Wash app for Galaxy Watch
Honor 9X Lite with 6.5-inch display, 48-megapixel rear camera launched

News

Honor 9X Lite with 6.5-inch display, 48-megapixel rear camera launched
Facebook cancels 'large physical events' through June 2021

News

Facebook cancels 'large physical events' through June 2021
COVID-19: India now among top 20 most-affected countries

News

COVID-19: India now among top 20 most-affected countries
Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India: Price, features, sale

News

Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India: Price, features, sale