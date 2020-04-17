Honor 9X Lite with 6.5-inch display, 48-megapixel rear camera launched

The Honor 9X Lite smartphone has been launched in Finland. The key highlights of the device are a big 6.5-inch display, 48-megapixel rear camera setup, and 128GB storage. It is being offered in two colors, including Black and Green. The Honor 9X Lite price is set at €199, which is around Rs 16,530 in India. Honor will be selling 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model for the same price. Also Read - Honor 30 Pro+ is the second best camera smartphone, according to DxOMark

Customers will be able to pre-order the new Honor phone starting April 30. The handset will go on sale on May 14. As far as specifications and features are concerned, the Honor 9X Lite comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. At the back of the phone, there are a total of two cameras. While several OEMs are offering more than three rear cameras, Honor chose to add a dual-camera setup. Also Read - Honor 30 series with Android 10 launched: Check price, specifications, sale date, availability

It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. This camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash. The Honor 9X Lite is powered by a Kirin 710 chipset. In case you are wondering, yes, the new Honor phone comes with Google services. It runs Android Pie with EMUI 9 on top. There is also an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card. Also Read - Google Doodle thanks grocery workers in a series to honor frontline workers fighting COVID-19

There is a 6.5-inch LCD Full HD+ display. The handset also comes with a broad notch, which is disappointing as many brands are either offering punch-hole or waterdrop-style notch. The device is fueled by a 3,750mAh battery, which is the same as the Honor 8X. It offers support for up to 10W charging. This official listing of the Honor 9X Lite was first spotted by GSMArena.