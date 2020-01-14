comscore Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2, Band 5i: Live stream the event here | BGR India
Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India launch: How to watch live stream, everything we know so far

The Honor 9X smartphone will launch at 12:30pm IST along with the Honor Magic Watch 2 and the Honor Band 5i.

  • Published: January 14, 2020 9:34 AM IST
honor-9x-india-launch-date

Huawei sub-brand Honor is set to launch a bunch of new stuff in India today. This includes the new Honor 9X smartphone, the Honor Magic Watch 2 and the Honor Band 5i fitness tracker. The Honor 9X and the Honor 9X Pro launched in China back in July 2019. The Honor Magic Watch 2 and the Honor Band 5i also launched in China in 2019.

If you want to witness the Honor launch Live, you can easily livestream it through the brand’s social media channels. The livestream for the launch will start at 12:30 PM IST. Check out livestream of the event here.

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

Honor 9X: What we know

The Honor 9X price in India is yet to be revealed. However, since the device already debuted in China, we can expect the same specifications out of the device. This includes a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC coupled with either 4GB or 6GB RAM. There is a dual rear camera on the back of the phone which includes a 48-megapixel main lens along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a single 16-megapixel lens. The Honor 9X also features a 4,000mAh battery, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Honor 9X was priced aggressively in China. We can expect similar pricing in India as well. The Chinese prices were CNY 1,399 (about Rs 14,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and CNY 1,599 (about Rs 16,400) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage was priced at CNY 1,899 or roughly Rs 19,500.

Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i

Just like the Honor 9X, both the Honor Magic Watch 2 and the Honor Band 5i is expected to be similarly priced to their Chinese counterparts that were launched last year. The Honor Magic Watch 2 was launched at CNY 1,099 (about Rs 11,200) for the 42mm variant and CNY 1,199 (about Rs 12,200) for the 46mm variant. Meanwhile, the Honor Band 5i was launched at CNY 159 (about Rs 1,600).

The Honor Magic Watch 2 features a 1.2-inch and 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display on its 42mm and 46mm variants respectively. The watch is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin A1 SoC and also sports 4GB of onboard storage. Other features of the watch include a heart rate monitor, GPS support and 5ATM water resistance. The Honor Magic Watch 2 also features various indoor and outdoor sport modes.

Meanwhile, the Honor Band 5i is an affordable fitness wristband that features a 0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) touchscreen display. The band also packs a 91mAh battery that the brand claims can last for up to 9 days on a single charge. The Bluetooth 4.2 band also features 5ATM water resistance and a 3-axis sensor along with a heart rate monitor.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2020 9:34 AM IST

