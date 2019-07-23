Honor, the sub-brand for the Chinese electronics giant Huawei has just teased some new information. The information in question is related to the features of the anticipated Honor 9X Pro smartphone. According to the teasers, the smartphone is likely for sport extended Wi-Fi functionality along with possible liquid cooling. The teasers came just hours before the company is planning to launch the Honor 9X series in the Chinese market. Honor posted both the teasers on its official Weibo handle, the Chinese social media platform. The company is all set to launch the Honor 9X and the Honor 9X Pro as part of the 9X series in the market.

Honor 9X Pro features

Taking a closer look at the posters, we get some clarity of the features that Honor is teasing. According to a report by GizmoChina, the extended Wi-Fi reception feature will allow the smartphone to penetrate two walls. this likely means that the smartphone will come with support for Wi-Fi 802.11ax protocol. Moving to the second poster, we are greeted with an “X”-shaped blue liquid figure. This likely indicates that the smartphone may feature water cooling to maintain the temperature in the upcoming Honor 9X Pro. The water cooling feature will also ensure that the smartphone can maintain peak performance for a longer duration.

The teased water-cooling feature is likely to target mobile gamers who may be planning to buy Honor 9X Pro. It is worth noting that Honor 9X Pro will not the only smartphone to feature water-cooled internals. In fact, it is likely that the smartphone will feature a heat dissipation pipe or a vapor chamber. The internals will not really feature actual liquid-based cooling that we see in gaming computers and more. Other smartphone makers such as Asus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and more have already tried their hand in offering such “water-cooled” smartphones.

Official teaser posters have surfaced online about a week after Honor 9X and 9X Pro renders leaked. As reported previously, the renders revealed that the Honor 9X will feature a dual-camera setup on the back. Honor will also add a triple camera setup on the back of the Honor 9X Pro. The renders also hinted that Honor has likely added pop-up selfie camera setup in both the devices.

