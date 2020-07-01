Honor 9x Pro gets first Android security update in India

Honor 9X Pro users in India are getting a new Android update this week. The company has released its first over the air update for the device which runs on a Google-less Android platform. The software build version EMUI 9.1.1.189 (C675E5R1P1) comes at 373MB in size. You can head over to the phone’s settings and check for new update notification. Also Read - Honor 10 Lite starts receiving June 2020 security patch update

This update brings the May 2020 Android Security Patch to the Honor 9X Pro device, which runs on EMUI based operating system. Instead of Google Play Store, you get the AppGallery supports millions of apps and allows you to side load others. The company has promised its consumers that regular updates will be offered. And we're hopeful that after May, Honor will release the June and July patches in quick timeframe.

9X Pro is the first product from Huawei/Honor to launch in the country, that too without access to Google apps like YouTube and Maps.

Honor 9X Pro specifications

The Honor 9X Pro comes with a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with support for Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset draws its power from an octa-core 7nm Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top.

In terms of photography, the Honor 9X Pro offers the same triple-camera setup as the Honor 9X. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX582), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a motorized pop-up selfie camera with a 16-megapixel front snapper.

The device comes with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), instead of Google Mobile Services. You find Huawei’s AppGallery over the Google Play Store on the phone. It comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Black color options. Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port.

