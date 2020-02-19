comscore Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24
Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24

  • Published: February 19, 2020 12:50 PM IST
honor-9x-pro-official

Honor has announced that its 9X Pro smartphone will make the global debut on February 24. The company had announced the Honor 9X Pro with Kirin 810 last year in July. The phone has only been made available in China, but could not reach global market due to Google’s ban issue.

On Monday, Honor President, George Zhao, took on Facebook to confirm that the smartphone will globally ship with Kirin 810 chipset only. Previously, there were rumors that Honor will not introduce it with Kirin 810.

“Excited to announce that the first HMS HONOR phone with 7nm Kirin 810 chipset – #HONOR9XPro – is coming to global markets! It brings superior AI capabilities while reducing energy consumption, delivering powerful performance, and offering an ultimate gaming experience. Stay tuned for more on Feb 24th!” noted Zhao on Facebook.

Coming to the 9X Pro price in China, the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage was introduced at RMB 2,199 (approximately Rs 22,000). The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage was priced at RMB 2,399 (approximately Rs 24,000).

Honor 9X Pro specifications and features

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch FHD+ (2340x1080p) LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it gets the latest 7nm Kirin 810 octa-core SoC. Honor has also kept the liquid cooling feature to keep thermal levels in check.

In the photography department, the Honor 9X Pro comes with triple cameras at the back. The setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, you get a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

On the backup front, the handset packs a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5, GPS, Wi-Fi, and dual SIM card slots. On the software front, It was launched with Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 OS last year.

Features Honor 9X Pro
Price
Chipset Kirin 810 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.59-inch full-HD+-2340 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP pop up camera
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: February 19, 2020 12:50 PM IST

