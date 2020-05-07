comscore Honor 9X Pro India launch tipped for May 12, will come on Flipkart
Honor 9X Pro India launch tipped for May 12, will come on Flipkart

Honor 9X Pro is said to get priced between Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000, and it will be company's first smartphone to come preinstalled with latest AppGallery.

  Published: May 7, 2020 5:01 PM IST
Honor will reportedly launch the 9X Pro in India on May 12. According to report, Huawei sub-brand Honor is finally bringing the 9X Pro to India through online partner Flipkart. It is said to get priced between Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000, and it will be company’s first smartphone to come preinstalled with latest AppGallery, sources told IANS. Also Read - Huawei and Honor AppGallery gets MapmyIndia Move app onboard for Indian users

During the Honor 9X India launch in January, it was expected that Honor 9X Pro will also be launched alongside, but unfortunately that didn’t happen. Now if the reports are correct then we might see the same China variant of 9X Pro with Kirin 810 chipset in India. Also Read - Huawei and Honor's official AppGallery marketplace teams up with Hungama for content streaming

To recall, Honor 9X Pro was launched last year in India. It is available to purchase in markets of Netherlands, Germany, France, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, China and Malaysia. Like the Honor View 30 Pro, it also doesn’t have any Google apps installed, and instead comes with the Huawei Mobile Services. Also Read - Honor 9X Lite स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Specifications and features

The 9X Pro phone sports a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset draws its power from an octa-core Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port.

In terms of photography, the Honor 9X Pro offers the same triple-camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a motorized pop-up selfie camera with a 16-megapixel front snapper. The 9X Pro runs Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top.

  • Published Date: May 7, 2020 5:01 PM IST

