Honor 9X Pro launched in India: Price, sale, offers, specifications and more

Honor has launched the 9X Pro in India on Flipkart. The company will be conducting a Special Early Access sale on May 21, and the registrations have begun already. The Honor 9X Pro is company's first smartphone with Huawei AppGallery in India as it lacks Google Mobile Services and Google Play store. The smartphone was first launched in China last year in July, and globally in February 2020. The big highlight of the phone is its 7nm Kirin 810 chipset. It has a pop-up selfie camera and 4,000mAh battery just like the Honor 9X.

"We are excited to introduce company's official AppGallery to India market. Not just that, we have also launched Honor 9X Pro, a promising addition to brand's most celebrated X series smartphones. We, at Honor, believe in bringing new innovation to the fingertips of our users and with Honor 9X Pro, featuring brand's self-developed AppGallery, we aim to empower our consumers with a choice to experience new innovation," said Charles Peng, President, Honor India.

Price and ‘Special Early Access’ offers

The Honor 9X Pro will be made available on Flipkart at a price of Rs 17,999 in India. Honor will conduct a 24-hour 'Special Early Access Sale' from May 21 (12:00 PM) to May 22 (12:00 PM) for consumers registered on Flipkart. They will get an offer of Rs 3,000 discount and no extra cost on availing EMI option upto 6-months. Not just that, consumers will also get the benefits of one time free screen replacement offer on accidental damage valid for 3 months and 7 days return policy, from the date of purchase. The phone will be available in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple color options.

To avail the Special Early Access offers, consumers will have to register on Flipkart, which opens on May 12 at 01:00 PM onwards and ends at May 19 midnight.

Specifications and features

The Honor 9X Pro phone sports a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset draws its power from an octa-core 7nm Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port.

In terms of photography, the Honor 9X Pro offers the same triple-camera setup as the Honor 9X. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX582), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a motorized pop-up selfie camera with a 16-megapixel front snapper. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top.

Features Honor 9X Pro Price 17,999 Chipset Kirin 810 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.59-inch full-HD+-2340 x 1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP pop up camera Battery 4,000mAh

