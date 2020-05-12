comscore Honor 9X Pro India launch today: Check expected price, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 9X Pro launching in India today: Check expected price in India, specifications and more
News

Honor 9X Pro launching in India today: Check expected price in India, specifications and more

News

The Honor 9X Pro will be company's first smartphone with AppGallery in India

  • Published: May 12, 2020 10:48 AM IST
honor-9x-pro-official

Honor is all set to launch its 9X Pro in India today. The company confirmed the launch of Honor 9X Pro in a tweet on Saturday. The Tweet read, “Xcited to announce that our first #HONOR smartphone that is pre-installed with the new #AppGallery with 7nm Kirin 810 chipset – #HONOR9XPro – is coming to you on May 12th.” Also Read - Poco F2 Pro, Vivo V19, Honor 9X Pro स्मार्टफोन कुल 15 कैमरों के साथ आज होंगे लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स!

The Honor 9X Pro will be company’s first smartphone with AppGallery in India as it lacks Google Mobile Services and Google Play Store. The smartphone was first launched in China last year in July. The big highlight of the phone is its 7nm Kirin 810 chipset. It has a pop-up selfie camera and 4,000mAh battery just like the 9X. During the Honor 9X India launch in January, it was expected that Honor 9X Pro will also be launched alongside, but unfortunately that didn’t happen. Also Read - Honor X10 5G first camera samples come straight from Mount Everest

Honor 9X Pro: Expected price in India

The 9X Pro was launched globally in February this year alongside View 30 Pro. In European market, it was launched at EUR 249 (approximately Rs 20,000). In India, the phone is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000, as per reports. It is said to come on Flipkart in two coloraturas options – Midnight Black and Phantom Purple. Also Read - Huawei Honor ने Xiaomi को टक्कर देने के लिए वॉइस कंट्रोल फैन लॉन्च किया, जानें कीमत

Specifications and features

The 9X Pro phone sports a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset draws its power from an octa-core Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

In terms of photography, the handset offers the same triple-camera setup as the 9X. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a motorized pop-up selfie camera with a 16-megapixel front snapper. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top without Google services.

Features Honor 9X Pro
Price
Chipset Kirin 810 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.59-inch full-HD+-2340 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP pop up camera
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2020 10:48 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Honor 9X Pro

Honor 9X Pro
Android 9 Pie
Kirin 810 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Honor 9X

Honor 9X

13999

Android 9 Pie
Kirin 710F octa-core chipset
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Photo Gallery
5 key features of YU Yutopia
thumb-img
Photo Gallery
5 key features of YU Yutopia
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Apple AirPods Studio to come with head and neck detection
News
Apple AirPods Studio to come with head and neck detection
Apple HomePod smart speaker finally goes on sale in India for Rs 19,900

News

Apple HomePod smart speaker finally goes on sale in India for Rs 19,900

Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 launched in India

News

Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 launched in India

Honor 9X Pro India launch today: Check expected price, specifications

News

Honor 9X Pro India launch today: Check expected price, specifications

Asus Flying Fortress 8 gaming laptop goes on presale

Laptops

Asus Flying Fortress 8 gaming laptop goes on presale

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Apple AirPods Studio to come with head and neck detection

Apple HomePod smart speaker finally goes on sale in India for Rs 19,900

Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 launched in India

Honor 9X Pro India launch today: Check expected price, specifications

Huawei P30 Pro New Edition with Google services launched

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple HomePod smart speaker finally goes on sale in India for Rs 19,900

News

Apple HomePod smart speaker finally goes on sale in India for Rs 19,900
Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 launched in India

News

Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 launched in India
Best Phone with 8GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone with 8GB RAM in India
Honor 9X Pro India launch today: Check expected price, specifications

News

Honor 9X Pro India launch today: Check expected price, specifications
Huawei P30 Pro New Edition with Google services launched

News

Huawei P30 Pro New Edition with Google services launched

हिंदी समाचार

6 कैमरे वाला Vivo V19 स्मार्टफोन हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Airtel ब्रॉडबैंड यूजर्स को 299 रुपये में मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड डाटा, जानें क्या है प्लान

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 की पहली सेल आज, मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Poco F2 Pro स्मार्टफोन आज होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगे फीचर्स और ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 4 बैक कैमरों के साथ आज सेल पर आएगा, Amazon और Mi.com से इस कीमत में खरीदें

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

News

Apple AirPods Studio to come with head and neck detection
News
Apple AirPods Studio to come with head and neck detection
Apple HomePod smart speaker finally goes on sale in India for Rs 19,900

News

Apple HomePod smart speaker finally goes on sale in India for Rs 19,900
Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 launched in India

News

Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 launched in India
Honor 9X Pro India launch today: Check expected price, specifications

News

Honor 9X Pro India launch today: Check expected price, specifications
Huawei P30 Pro New Edition with Google services launched

News

Huawei P30 Pro New Edition with Google services launched