Honor 9X Pro India launch today: Check expected price, specifications

Honor is all set to launch its 9X Pro in India today. The company confirmed the launch of Honor 9X Pro in a tweet on Saturday. The Tweet read, “Xcited to announce that our first #HONOR smartphone that is pre-installed with the new #AppGallery with 7nm Kirin 810 chipset – #HONOR9XPro – is coming to you on May 12th.” Also Read - Poco F2 Pro, Vivo V19, Honor 9X Pro स्मार्टफोन कुल 15 कैमरों के साथ आज होंगे लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स!

The Honor 9X Pro will be company’s first smartphone with AppGallery in India as it lacks Google Mobile Services and Google Play Store. The smartphone was first launched in China last year in July. The big highlight of the phone is its 7nm Kirin 810 chipset. It has a pop-up selfie camera and 4,000mAh battery just like the 9X. During the Honor 9X India launch in January, it was expected that Honor 9X Pro will also be launched alongside, but unfortunately that didn’t happen. Also Read - Honor X10 5G first camera samples come straight from Mount Everest

Honor 9X Pro: Expected price in India

The 9X Pro was launched globally in February this year alongside View 30 Pro. In European market, it was launched at EUR 249 (approximately Rs 20,000). In India, the phone is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000, as per reports. It is said to come on Flipkart in two coloraturas options – Midnight Black and Phantom Purple. Also Read - Huawei Honor ने Xiaomi को टक्कर देने के लिए वॉइस कंट्रोल फैन लॉन्च किया, जानें कीमत

Specifications and features

The 9X Pro phone sports a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset draws its power from an octa-core Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port.

In terms of photography, the handset offers the same triple-camera setup as the 9X. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a motorized pop-up selfie camera with a 16-megapixel front snapper. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top without Google services.

Features Honor 9X Pro Price – Chipset Kirin 810 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.59-inch full-HD+-2340 x 1080 pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP pop up camera Battery 4,000mAh

