The Honor 9X Pro phone made its debut in India last week. Today, the latest Honor device will be available for purchase, as part of a special early access sale. The Honor 9X Pro sale will kick off at 12:00PM today and end on May 22. If you have registered on Flipkart, then only you will be able to access this special early sale. The last date for the registration on Flipkart was May 19.

During this sale, the Honor 9X Pro will be available at a discount price. The company is offering a discount of Rs 3,000 as well as no-cost EMI option for up to six months. These offers are currently for customers participating in the early sale. The Honor 9X Pro price in India is set at Rs 17,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The handset is currently listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 14,999.

The device comes with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), instead of Google Mobile Services. You find Huawei’s AppGallery over the Google Play Store on the phone. It comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Black color options. Launch offers on the Honor 9X Pro include a one-time free screen replacement on accidental damage that is valid for three months. Customers will also get a seven-day return policy from the date of purchase.

The Honor 9X Pro phone sports a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset draws its power from an octa-core 7nm Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port.

In terms of photography, the 9X Pro offers the same triple-camera setup as the standard version. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX582), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a motorized pop-up selfie camera with a 16-megapixel front snapper. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top.