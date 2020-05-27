comscore Honor 9X Pro sale on May 28 for pre-registered users: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 9X Pro sale on May 28 for pre-registered users: Check details
News

Honor 9X Pro sale on May 28 for pre-registered users: Check details

News

The Honor 9X Pro sale will kick off on May 28 at 12:00 noon on Flipkart. If you have registered on Flipkart, then only you will be able to access this special early sale.

  • Published: May 27, 2020 4:43 PM IST
HONOR-9X-Pro-india-launch

Honor will conduct the second round of sale for pre-registered users on May 28. The Honor 9X Pro phone made its debut earlier this month. But until now, the company is selling the device under special early access sale. The Honor 9X Pro sale will kick off on May 28 at 12:00 noon on Flipkart. If you have registered on Flipkart, then only you will be able to access this special early sale. Also Read - Honor 9X Pro को खरीदने का मिलेगा मौका, 3000 रुपये की होगी बचत

During this sale, the Honor 9X Pro will be available at a discount price. The company is offering a discount of Rs 3,000 as well as no-cost EMI option for up to six months. These offers are currently for customers participating in the early sale. The Honor 9X Pro price in India is set at Rs 17,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The handset is currently listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 14,999. Also Read - Honor to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future smartphones

The device comes with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), instead of Google Mobile Services. You find Huawei’s AppGallery over the Google Play Store on the phone. It comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Black color options. Launch offers on the Honor 9X Pro include a one-time free screen replacement on accidental damage that is valid for three months. Customers will also get a seven-day return policy from the date of purchase. Also Read - Honor ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Specifications and features

The Honor 9X Pro phone sports a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset draws its power from an octa-core 7nm Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port.

Watch: Realme Narzo 10 Review

In terms of photography, the 9X Pro offers the same triple-camera setup as the standard version. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX582), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a motorized pop-up selfie camera with a 16-megapixel front snapper. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2020 4:43 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Honor 9X Pro

Honor 9X Pro
Android 9 Pie
Kirin 810 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung's new Exynos processor bring 5G to mid-range phones
News
Samsung's new Exynos processor bring 5G to mid-range phones
Honor 9X Pro sale on May 28 for pre-registered users: Check details

News

Honor 9X Pro sale on May 28 for pre-registered users: Check details

OnePlus Launcher v4.4.7 brings a new app switcher and more

News

OnePlus Launcher v4.4.7 brings a new app switcher and more

Xiaomi Mi Laptop India launch teased by MD Manu Kumar Jain

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi Laptop India launch teased by MD Manu Kumar Jain

Xiaomi working on 6G, satellite internet; Lei Jun details 5G plans

News

Xiaomi working on 6G, satellite internet; Lei Jun details 5G plans

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Samsung's new Exynos processor bring 5G to mid-range phones

Honor 9X Pro sale on May 28 for pre-registered users: Check details

OnePlus Launcher v4.4.7 brings a new app switcher and more

Xiaomi working on 6G, satellite internet; Lei Jun details 5G plans

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets second Android 10 beta update

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 9X Pro sale on May 28 for pre-registered users: Check details

News

Honor 9X Pro sale on May 28 for pre-registered users: Check details
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020
Vivo Days Sale on Flipkart, check out the best deals

News

Vivo Days Sale on Flipkart, check out the best deals
Realme TV, Watch and Buds Air Neo India launch today

News

Realme TV, Watch and Buds Air Neo India launch today
Honor to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future smartphones

News

Honor to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

रिलायंस जियो का यूजर्स को तोहफा, अब इन प्लान्स पर मिलेगा एडिशनल डाटा

Netflix लेकर आया नया ऑफर, यूजर्स को एक महीने फ्री मिलेगा अपग्रेड प्लान

Honor 9X Pro को खरीदने का मिलेगा मौका, 3000 रुपये की होगी बचत

BSNL ने पेश किया खास ऑफर, फ्री में इन लोगों को मिलेगा नया सिम कार्ड

Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन का नया वेरिएंट लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

Latest Videos

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features

News

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features
MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

News

Samsung's new Exynos processor bring 5G to mid-range phones
News
Samsung's new Exynos processor bring 5G to mid-range phones
Honor 9X Pro sale on May 28 for pre-registered users: Check details

News

Honor 9X Pro sale on May 28 for pre-registered users: Check details
OnePlus Launcher v4.4.7 brings a new app switcher and more

News

OnePlus Launcher v4.4.7 brings a new app switcher and more
Xiaomi working on 6G, satellite internet; Lei Jun details 5G plans

News

Xiaomi working on 6G, satellite internet; Lei Jun details 5G plans
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets second Android 10 beta update

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets second Android 10 beta update