Honor 9X Pro sale on May 28 for pre-registered users: Check details

Honor will conduct the second round of sale for pre-registered users on May 28. The Honor 9X Pro phone made its debut earlier this month. But until now, the company is selling the device under special early access sale. The Honor 9X Pro sale will kick off on May 28 at 12:00 noon on Flipkart. If you have registered on Flipkart, then only you will be able to access this special early sale. Also Read - Honor 9X Pro को खरीदने का मिलेगा मौका, 3000 रुपये की होगी बचत

During this sale, the Honor 9X Pro will be available at a discount price. The company is offering a discount of Rs 3,000 as well as no-cost EMI option for up to six months. These offers are currently for customers participating in the early sale. The Honor 9X Pro price in India is set at Rs 17,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The handset is currently listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 14,999. Also Read - Honor to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future smartphones

The device comes with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), instead of Google Mobile Services. You find Huawei’s AppGallery over the Google Play Store on the phone. It comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Black color options. Launch offers on the Honor 9X Pro include a one-time free screen replacement on accidental damage that is valid for three months. Customers will also get a seven-day return policy from the date of purchase. Also Read - Honor ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Specifications and features

The Honor 9X Pro phone sports a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset draws its power from an octa-core 7nm Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port.

In terms of photography, the 9X Pro offers the same triple-camera setup as the standard version. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX582), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a motorized pop-up selfie camera with a 16-megapixel front snapper. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top.

