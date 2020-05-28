Honor 9X Pro second special sale today at 12PM: Price, offers and more

Honor’s second round of special early access sale for the Honor 9X Pro is today at Flipkart. All pre-registered users can buy the 9X Pro at 12:00 noon in this sale. The smartphone made its debut earlier this month. But so far, the company is selling the device under special early access sale only. Also Read - Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model launching on June 4 on Flipkart

The Honor 9X Pro is company's first device with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) in India. So those who don't know, the phone instead of Google Mobile Services and Google Play store, comes with Huawei's AppGallery.

Honor 9X Pro: Sale special price and offers

During this sale, the Honor 9X Pro will be available at a discounted price. The company is offering a discount of Rs 3,000 as well as no-cost EMI option for up to six months. These offers are currently for the customers participating in the special early access sale.

The Honor 9X Pro price in India is set at Rs 17,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The handset is currently listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 14,999. It comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Black color options. Launch offers on the 9X Pro include a one-time free screen replacement on accidental damage that is valid for three months. Customers will also get a seven-day return policy from the date of purchase.

Specifications and features

The Honor 9X Pro phone sports a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset draws its power from an octa-core 7nm Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port.

In terms of photography, the 9X Pro offers the same triple-camera setup as the standard version. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX582), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a motorized pop-up selfie camera with a 16-megapixel front snapper. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top.

