The Honor 9X Pro is all set to go on sale in India tomorrow. The device comes with a pop-up selfie camera and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Honor 9X Pro price in India starts from Rs 14,999. For the same price, you are getting 6GB RAM + 256GB storage, which no other smartphone brand is offering for the price.

The Honor 9X Pro is originally priced at Rs 17,999, but is currently listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 14,999. The sale will kick off at 12:00PM tomorrow via Flipkart. It comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Black color options. Read on to know more about this budget Honor device.

Specifications and features

The Honor 9X Pro comes with a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with support for Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset draws its power from an octa-core 7nm Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top.

In terms of photography, the Honor 9X Pro offers the same triple-camera setup as the Honor 9X. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX582), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a motorized pop-up selfie camera with a 16-megapixel front snapper.

The device comes with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), instead of Google Mobile Services. You find Huawei’s AppGallery over the Google Play Store on the phone. It comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Black color options. Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port.

Features Honor 9X Pro Price 14999 Chipset 7nm Kirin 810 Chipset OS EMUI 9.1 (Compatible with Android 9) Display 6.59’’ HONOR FullView Display-2340 x 1080 Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 256GB (expanded Up to 512GB) Rear Camera 8MP Main Camera, 8MP Super-Wide-Angle Camera, 2MP Depth Assist Camera Front Camera 16MP Pop-up Camera Battery 4,000mAh