Honor 9X Pro to launch with triple rear camera setup

Honor is preparing to launch Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro as the successor to Honor 8X. The smartphones are expected to bring pop-up selfie camera design to the mid-range price segment. While the Honor 9X appeared in the form of render last week, now the Honor 9X Pro has popped online as well. It seems to have a design that is identical to the one seen on its smaller sibling. They both will feature a pop-up selfie camera that seems to mimic the design of smartphones like the Redmi K20 Series.

Honor 9X Series: Launch Date, Specifications

The schematic of Honor 9X Pro, shared by Evan Blass, shows it will feature a larger display than the standard variant. One of the big differences between the two devices seems to be in the camera department. The Honor 9X Pro has a triple rear camera setup while the Honor 9X has only dual rear cameras. The render also suggests it will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, which seems to be missing from Honor 9X.

The leaks so far suggest that Pro version will feature a 48-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX582 sensor. The main camera will be paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone is tipped to feature an LCD panel measuring 6.5-inches or 6.7-inches diagonally. The Honor 9X Pro will feature a metal frame with glass at the front as well as rear.

Both the devices are expected to debut with Huawei’s Kirin 810 SoC. The newest processor, based on Huawei’s 7nm process, was found to be more powerful than Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 in AnTuTu benchmarks. It was launched alongside Huawei Nova 5 series last month. Both devices are expected to use a 25-megapixel elevating selfie camera setup. The Honor 9X Pro is expected to house a 4,000mAh battery and support 20W fast charging. The Honor 9X series is expected to debut alongside Honor Band 5 in China on July 23.

Story Timeline