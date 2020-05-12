Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 9X: What's different

Honor’s latest 9X Pro in India has come with Huawei AppGallery and does not carry Google Mobile services or Google apps. This new smartphone from the company was launched globally in February 2020, and it lacks Google Play store. The company is pushing Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem with the Honor 9X Pro in India, and it will be interesting to see how consumers feel about it. That said, the operating system is still Android 9.1 Pie AOSP. So, the experience is likely to remain same. In this article, we are trying to see the major differences and similarities between the Honor 9X Pro and the Honor 9X. Checkout the comparison below. Also Read - Honor ने लॉन्च किया पॉपअप कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 9X: Price and availability

The Honor 9X Pro will be made available on Flipkart at a price of Rs 17,999 in India. Honor will offer Rs 3,000 discount and no extra cost on availing EMI option upto 6-months for a 24-hour ‘Special Early Access Sale’. This sale will take place for registered consumers from May 21 (12:00 PM) to May 22 (12:00 PM). Registrations on Flipkart will open from May 12 at 01:00 PM onwards and will continue until May 19 midnight. Also Read - Honor View 10 gets VoWi-Fi calling support with April security update: Check details

On the other hand, the price of the Honor 9X in India is Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model. It also comes in 6GB RAM model with 128Gb internal storage at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The phone can be purchased from Flipkart. Both phones come in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue color options. Also Read - Honor 9X Pro launched in India with Kirin 810, 48MP camera: Price, sale, offers, specifications and more

Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 9X: Processor, camera and battery

As for the processor specifications, the Honor 9X Pro is company’s first phone in India with Kirin 810 SoC. This chipset is fabricated on 7nm FinFET process like the flagship-grade processors. Honor has only launched the 6GB RAM model with 256GB internal storage. On the other hand, Honor 9X packs a HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC with a Mali-G51 MP4 GPU in India. The company is currently selling two variants variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage as well as 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage model.

As for cameras, both the Honor 9X and 9X Pro come equipped with triple-camera setup. This setup is identical. It includes a 48-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel snapper with an f/2.2 lens. Both offer a pop-up camera module for the front camera. Both phones also pack a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and USB Type-C port.

Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 9X: Display and Fingerprint sensor

The 9X Pro features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. Similarly, the 9X also offers a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display panel with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. Both phones offer a full-screen panel without any notch. The selfie camera module gets hidden in the pop-up mechanism.

The different thing on Honor 9X Pro is its fingerprint sensor, which is placed on the power button on the side. On the other hand, the Honor 9X features a round fingerprint sensor at the rear panel in the centre top half. Both phones offer 3.5mm audio port and 4G VoLTE support.

