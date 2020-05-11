comscore Honor 9X Pro India launch tomorrow: Check specifications | BGR India
Honor 9X Pro will launch in India on May 12 with 7nm Kirin 810 SoC: Check specifications

Honor has confirmed on Twitter that it will be launching the 9X Pro phone in India on May 12.

  Published: May 11, 2020 10:14 AM IST
The Honor 9X Pro smartphone will be launched in India tomorrow. The company has already unveiled this device in Europe, alongside the Honor View 30 Pro. Just a few days back, Honor confirmed on Twitter that it will be launching the 9X Pro phone in India on May 12. This handset features a 7nm Kirin 810 SoC and a pop-up selfie camera too. It will come with a new App Gallery.

The Honor 9X Pro will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart. This Honor phone could be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 smartphone segment. Like the Honor View 30 Pro, it also doesn’t have any Google apps installed, and instead comes with the Huawei Mobile Services. Currently, the Honor 9X Pro is available in countries like France, Germany, Egypt, and Malaysia. It was launched with a price label of EUR 249, which is around Rs 20,300 in India.

Specifications, features

The Honor 9X Pro phone sports a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset draws its power from an octa-core Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. You can expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a microSD card. Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port.

In terms of photography, the Honor 9X Pro offers the same triple-camera setup as the Honor 9X. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a motorized pop-up selfie camera with a 16-megapixel front snapper. The Honor 9X Pro runs Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor too. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports USB Type-C Port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more.

