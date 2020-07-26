comscore Honor 9X series gets July 2020 security patch update
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 9X series gets July 2020 security patch update
News

Honor 9X series gets July 2020 security patch update

News

The new Honor 9X series update offers users the latest security patch along with some new features and performance improvements.

  • Published: July 26, 2020 7:57 PM IST
honor9xpro-4

Huawei’s sub-brand has started rolling out a new software update for the Honor 9X series, which includes the Honor 9X and 9X Pro smartphones. The update brings July 2020 Android security patch along with some new features and performance enchantments. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Honor 9x Pro gets first Android security update in India

The latest update for the Honor 9X bumps up the software version to EMUI 10.1.0.105 and is about 708MB in size, RPRNA reports. As per the changelog, it adds gesture support for switching between apps. It also improves the user experience with Multi-Window and knuckle gesture features. Also Read - Honor 9X Pro with 48MP triple rear camera set to go on sale in India tomorrow: Price, specifications

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – July 24

The update optimizes the Smart Charge mode, reducing battery aging through AI learning. Honor additionally fixes five critical and nine high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build. However, no medium and low CVE levels bugs were found. The July 2020 security update further fixes a host of security bugs in the device for improved system security. Also Read - Honor 9X Pro second special sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers and more

The company is releasing the OTA update for the Honor 9X series in a staged manner. It could take a while to reach all units gradually in the coming days. However, users will get a notification to download the update. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to the Settings menu section of your phone.

Honor 9X Pro features, specifications

The Honor 9X Pro smartphone flaunts a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture.

The Pro version has a HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC and Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with standard 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 26, 2020 7:57 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Honor 9X

Honor 9X

13999

Android 9 Pie
Kirin 710F octa-core chipset
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Honor 9X Pro

Honor 9X Pro

14999

EMUI 9.1 (Compatible with Android 9)
7nm Kirin 810 Chipset
8MP Main Camera, 8MP Super-Wide-Angle Camera, 2MP Depth Assist Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi eBook reader clears Bluetooth SIG, could launch globally
News
Xiaomi Mi eBook reader clears Bluetooth SIG, could launch globally
Samsung Exynos chip could soon power Windows PC: Report

News

Samsung Exynos chip could soon power Windows PC: Report

Garmin fitness band and apps not working, here's why

News

Garmin fitness band and apps not working, here's why

Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug

News

Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get 25W in the box

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get 25W in the box

Most Popular

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi eBook reader clears Bluetooth SIG, could launch globally

Samsung Exynos chip could soon power Windows PC: Report

Garmin fitness band and apps not working, here's why

Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get 25W in the box

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 9X series gets July 2020 security patch update

News

Honor 9X series gets July 2020 security patch update
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020
Slim Phones in India in 2020

Top Products

Slim Phones in India in 2020
List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000

Top Products

List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000
Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

Top Products

Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO F15 स्मार्टफोन का सस्ता वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, 27 जुलाई से होगी बिक्री

Realme U1 स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा नया अपडेट, जुड़े कई नए फीचर और सिक्योरिटी पैच

सैमसंग ने घटाई इस आकर्षक स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, मिलेंगे 5 कैमरे और दमदार बैटरी

Gmail से इस तरह से हटा सकते हैं Google Meet टैब, सिर्फ कुछ स्टेप करने होंगे फॉलो

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 और Nokia 6.3 कब होंगे लॉन्च, हुआ खुलासा

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability
Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

News

Xiaomi Mi eBook reader clears Bluetooth SIG, could launch globally
News
Xiaomi Mi eBook reader clears Bluetooth SIG, could launch globally
Samsung Exynos chip could soon power Windows PC: Report

News

Samsung Exynos chip could soon power Windows PC: Report
Garmin fitness band and apps not working, here's why

News

Garmin fitness band and apps not working, here's why
Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug

News

Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get 25W in the box

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get 25W in the box

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers