Honor 9X series gets July 2020 security patch update

Huawei’s sub-brand has started rolling out a new software update for the Honor 9X series, which includes the Honor 9X and 9X Pro smartphones. The update brings July 2020 Android security patch along with some new features and performance enchantments. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Honor 9x Pro gets first Android security update in India

The latest update for the Honor 9X bumps up the software version to EMUI 10.1.0.105 and is about 708MB in size, RPRNA reports. As per the changelog, it adds gesture support for switching between apps. It also improves the user experience with Multi-Window and knuckle gesture features. Also Read - Honor 9X Pro with 48MP triple rear camera set to go on sale in India tomorrow: Price, specifications

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – July 24

The update optimizes the Smart Charge mode, reducing battery aging through AI learning. Honor additionally fixes five critical and nine high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build. However, no medium and low CVE levels bugs were found. The July 2020 security update further fixes a host of security bugs in the device for improved system security. Also Read - Honor 9X Pro second special sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers and more

The company is releasing the OTA update for the Honor 9X series in a staged manner. It could take a while to reach all units gradually in the coming days. However, users will get a notification to download the update. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to the Settings menu section of your phone.

Honor 9X Pro features, specifications

The Honor 9X Pro smartphone flaunts a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture.

The Pro version has a HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC and Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with standard 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.