A week after the Honor 9X Pro rumors surfaced, now is the time for Honor 9X leak to surface online. The same tipster took on Twitter to put out alleged Honor 9X key specifications including Huawei’s latest 7nm Kirin 810 SoC.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is rumored to release two new devices in the coming weeks. The speculations are over the Honor 8X successor, which could be called Honor 9X. A Pro variant too is rumored, reportedly called Honor 9X Pro. Recently, the 9X Pro’s purported specifications were tipped by Twitter user Rodent950.

Honor 9X leaked features, specifications

Now, the tipster reveals the alleged key specifications of the Honor 9X. It is likely coming with an LCD screen sized between 6.5 and 6.7-inches. It is further speculated to launch with Huawei’s latest 7m Kirin 810 processor. The tipster also hints at a triple camera setup at the back. This likely consists of a 24-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Morever, there is likely to be a 20-megapixel camera on the front. Lastly, the source also notes (via GizmoChina) that the device will come with a 3,750mAh battery. And, there is also likely to be support for 10W fast-charging support.

The upcoming Honor 9X Pro smartphone is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera. There is likely to be a quad-camera setup at the back. Besides the primary sensor, there is likely to be 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. There is not much information on the other three lenses. But it is suspected that Honor might include a setup similar to the recently launched Honor 20. The RAM and storage variants information isn’t available for either of the smartphones as of now. But both are likely to run Android Pie out-of-the-box.

