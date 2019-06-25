comscore Honor 9X leak hints at Kirin 810 SoC, triple-camera setup | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 9X specifications leaked; tipped to include Kirin 810 and triple-camera setup
News

Honor 9X specifications leaked; tipped to include Kirin 810 and triple-camera setup

News

Honor is rumored to release two new devices in coming weeks. The speculations are over the Honor 8X successor, to be called the Honor 9X and there could also be a Pro variant alongside, the Honor 9X Pro. Recently, the Honor 9X Pro’s purported specifications were tipped.

  • Published: June 25, 2019 10:25 AM IST
Honor 20i Review (1)

A week after the Honor 9X Pro rumors surfaced, now is the time for Honor 9X leak to surface online. The same tipster took on Twitter to put out alleged Honor 9X key specifications including Huawei’s latest 7nm Kirin 810 SoC.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is rumored to release two new devices in the coming weeks. The speculations are over the Honor 8X successor, which could be called Honor 9X. A Pro variant too is rumored, reportedly called Honor 9X Pro. Recently, the 9X Pro’s purported specifications were tipped by Twitter user Rodent950.

Honor 8S entry-level smartphone with Android 9 Pie launched in the UK: Price, specifications, features

Also Read

Honor 8S entry-level smartphone with Android 9 Pie launched in the UK: Price, specifications, features

Honor 9X leaked features, specifications

Now, the tipster reveals the alleged key specifications of the Honor 9X. It is likely coming with an LCD screen sized between 6.5 and 6.7-inches. It is further speculated to launch with Huawei’s latest 7m Kirin 810 processor. The tipster also hints at a triple camera setup at the back. This likely consists of a 24-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Morever, there is likely to be a 20-megapixel camera on the front. Lastly, the source also notes (via GizmoChina) that the device will come with a 3,750mAh battery. And, there is also likely to be support for 10W fast-charging support.

Watch Video: Honor View20 First Look

The upcoming Honor 9X Pro smartphone is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera. There is likely to be a quad-camera setup at the back. Besides the primary sensor, there is likely to be 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. There is not much information on the other three lenses. But it is suspected that Honor might include a setup similar to the recently launched Honor 20. The RAM and storage variants information isn’t available for either of the smartphones as of now. But both are likely to run Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Features Honor 8X
Price 14999
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.5-inches-1080×2244 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM
Rear Camera 20MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,750mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Honor 9X

Honor 9X
Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1
HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC
13MP + 2MP
Honor 8X

Honor 8X

14999

Android 8.1 Oreo
HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC
20MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: June 25, 2019 10:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 4 Google Camera likely to support wide-color capture support
thumb-img
News
Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus update rolling out
thumb-img
Deals
Honor 20 to come with 90% buyback guarantee
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched with 20 days battery life

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression
Review
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression
Samsung Galaxy J6 price cut in India: Check specs

Deals

Samsung Galaxy J6 price cut in India: Check specs

Google Pixel 4 Google Camera likely to support wide-color capture support

News

Google Pixel 4 Google Camera likely to support wide-color capture support

Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus update rolling out

News

Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus update rolling out

Honor 20 to go on first sale today at 12PM via Flipkart

News

Honor 20 to go on first sale today at 12PM via Flipkart

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Alleged Honor 9X specifications leaked online

Google Pixel 4 Google Camera likely to support wide-color capture support

Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus update rolling out

Honor 20 to go on first sale today at 12PM via Flipkart

Dish TV teams up with Kaltura for Watcho

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Alleged Honor 9X specifications leaked online

News

Alleged Honor 9X specifications leaked online
Honor 20 to go on first sale today at 12PM via Flipkart

News

Honor 20 to go on first sale today at 12PM via Flipkart
Honor 20 to come with 90% buyback guarantee

Deals

Honor 20 to come with 90% buyback guarantee
Huawei ships 100 million smartphones globally in 2019

News

Huawei ships 100 million smartphones globally in 2019
Huawei and Honor smartphones to get Android Q

News

Huawei and Honor smartphones to get Android Q

हिंदी समाचार

डॉक्टर ने एप्पल वॉच से दिल के रोग का पता लगा एक इंसान की जान बचाई

Samsung ने घटाएं Galaxy J6 स्मार्टफोन के दाम, 9,490 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में बिक्री के लिए मौजूद

Honor 9X Pro के बाद अब Honor 9X Smartphone की स्पेसिफिकेशंस भी हुई लीक, सामने आई कई मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi CC9 और CC9e smartphone 2 जुलाई को होंगे लॉन्च, जानें क्या होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Honor 20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए इन ऑफर्स और कीमत के साथ आएगा

News

Alleged Honor 9X specifications leaked online
News
Alleged Honor 9X specifications leaked online
Google Pixel 4 Google Camera likely to support wide-color capture support

News

Google Pixel 4 Google Camera likely to support wide-color capture support
Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus update rolling out

News

Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus update rolling out
Honor 20 to go on first sale today at 12PM via Flipkart

News

Honor 20 to go on first sale today at 12PM via Flipkart
Dish TV teams up with Kaltura for Watcho

News

Dish TV teams up with Kaltura for Watcho