Huawei sub-brand Honor will bring its latest 9X smartphone in India in November, a source familiar with the company’s India product strategy told BGR India on Tuesday. Back in July, the Chinese smartphone maker launched Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro smartphones in China. The company, however, has no plans to launch the Honor 9X Pro in India, added source.

The highlight of Honor 9X is its pop-up selfie camera, full-screen display and latest Kirin 810 processor. The The HiSilicon Kirin 810 succeeds Huawei’s mid-range Kirin 710 this year. It is company’s second mobile chipset with 7nm TSMC process after the flagship Kirin 980.

Not just India, the Honor 9X will also be launching in other global markets very soon. It has been confirmed by Honor Smartphones President, Ming (George) Zhao on Facebook. The company is calling fans to register an interest in the smartphone, and some early bird lucky fans will stand a chance to experience this phone ahead of the global launch. Here is everything you need to know.

Honor 9X: Specifications and features

The Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch FHD+ (2340x1080p) LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone gets Huawei’s latest Kirin 810 octa-core SoC. In the photography department, the smartphone comes with dual cameras at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor combination. Up front, you get a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The handset is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5, GPS, Wi-Fi, and dual SIM card slots. On the software front, both smartphones run Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 OS.

Features Honor 9X Honor 9X Pro Price – – Chipset Kirin 810 octa-core chipset Kirin 810 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 Android 9 Pie Display 6.59-inch OLED 6.59-inch full-HD+-2340 x 1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 2MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP pop up camera Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

