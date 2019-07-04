comscore Honor 9X to feature pop-up selfie camera, Kirin 810 SoC
Honor 9X to feature pop-up selfie camera, Kirin 810 SoC: Report

The Honor 9X is expected to be announced in China later this month. Reports hint that the Honor 9X will feature a pop-up selfie snapper and will be powered by a Kirin 810 SoC.

  Published: July 4, 2019 10:22 AM IST
honor 9x leak

Huawei sub-brand Honor confirmed that it will be launching the new X-series smartphones in China on July 23. The company will likely debut the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro. The successor to the Honor 8X, details of the new smartphone have surfaced online. Now, in an official teaser, Honor has confirmed the chipset details of the smartphone.

Honor 9X chipset and specifications details

The Honor 8X features a 12nm Kirin 710 SoC. Its successor, the Honor 9X, will get a major upgrade. The smartphone will draw its power from a 7nm Kirin 810 octa-core SoC that was recently unveiled alongside the Huawei Nova 5. The chipset features two Cortex-A76 performance cores clocked at 2.27GHz and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at 1.88GHz. For graphics processing, there is a Mali-G52 GPU.

The previous leak for the 9X hinted at a 6.5-6.7-inch display, 20-megapixel selfie snapper, and 3,750mAh battery with 10W fast charge. As for Pro model, the leak hinted at a 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging, 25-megapixel selfie snapper and a 48-megapixel rear camera.

Honor 9X design details

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) recently shared schematics of the Honor 8X. It suggests that the smartphone will come with a pop-up selfie camera on the top left edge. The pop-up camera will also eliminate the need of having a notch, and thus offer a full-screen experience. At the back, you will have a dual-camera setup with vertical alignment. However, the previous leak tipped at a dual camera setup at the back.

https://twitter.com/evleaks/status/1146334115563806720

Now, the schematics don’t reveal if the fingerprint scanner will be placed under the display or at the back. The Honor 9X Pro will reportedly come with the same design, and feature better specifications. The pricing and availability details are scarce at the moment. We will have to wait until Honor officially reveals the smartphone.

Features Honor 8X
Price 14999
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.5-inches-1080×2244 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM
Rear Camera 20MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,750mAh

  Published Date: July 4, 2019 10:22 AM IST

